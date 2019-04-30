Mick McCarthy sends best wishes to Waterford acid attack victims

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has joined with Under 17 national team manager Colin O’Brien and Under 16 boss Paul Osam in sending their best wishes to Irish underage international Tega Agberhiere and his two friends after the acid attack in Waterford.

It comes after Tega suffered first degree burns to his face after being splashed with a corrosive liquid during an altercation in the Earlscourt housing estate on the Dunmore Road at around 11pm last Thursday night.

Tega, who plays for Waterford FC's U17 side, is still receiving treatment in hospital in Cork.

Mick McCarthy said: “I was shocked to hear what happened to Tega and his friends in Waterford and I am sure I speak on behalf of everyone involved with football in Ireland when I wish them all well as they recover from the effects of this attack.

“I know Tega is a very promising young footballer and I hope and pray that he is back on the pitch in the very near future. My best wishes to Tega, to his friends and to their families.”

Colin O’Brien, currently preparing for this week’s Euro Under-17 finals and Friday’s opening game against Greece at Tallaght Stadium, said: “It is very upsetting to hear about the incident involving Tega and I hope that he can complete a speedy recovery.

“Tega was in with us at Under-17 level and he had a great attitude as well as a lot of ability.

"All of the lads in the squad and the staff send on their best wishes to him and his family.”

In Israel with the Irish Under 16 team, manager Paul Osam said: “Tega worked with us with the Under 16 group last season and was part of the squad for the Victory Shield in Northern Ireland in late 2017 and for a double-header in Romania that same year.

"He came across as a nice, quiet lad who loved his football and I can only wish him well with his recovery.”