Mick McCarthy: 'Our formation did not cause us to pass the ball so poorly'

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has said his change of system didn't excuse the poverty of his side's performance in the first half of their 2-0 loss to Switzerland.

While he was proud of their much-improved second-half showing, McCarthy conceded Switzerland were well deserving of their win.

"Well we were beaten by the better team, considerably the better team actually," McCarthy admitted.

"Certainly in the first half we didn't play particularly well. Whatever system we play it does not excuse our wayward passing and the stuff that we did.

"I changed it midway through the second half and that settle things down a bit. Second half we played much better. I think it was a performance that we can be proud of, certainly when the players went down to ten men. Second half, not the first half.

"They (Switzerland) are a big and powerful, strong side as well. I think it showed in the second half that we are capable of doing it (playing better with the ball). Our formation did not cause us to pass the ball so poorly to one another that's for sure.

"I said to the lads that if that's the root cause of it then I will accept the responsibility for that. But I am not accepting responsibility for our inability to pass the ball to each other in the first half because we really poor.

"Glenn Whelan was brilliant for us again. I think I said in the press conference last night when I was commented about Lichtsteiner. Glenn was outstanding tonight for us and he is 35 but I think he's a brilliant example to all young professionals."