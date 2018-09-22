Mick McCarthy opens up about 's****' relationship with Roy Keane and 'bonkers' Ireland set-up

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says the national team has become "like Roy Keane’s Ireland" after all the negative publicity around the assistant manager.

Keane had a training-ground bust-up with Harry Arter and Jon Walters this summer, with Arter subsequently making himself unavailable for a call-up.

McCarthy says the former Man United captain is the only assistant manager in the world to make so many headlines and says it's "bonkers" that Martin O’Neill has to "mop up" after Keane.

"Me and Roy have had our issues, of course, but I’m not in there with him, I don’t see what’s going on. All I will say is this: he’s the only assistant manager in the whole of the world who gets this much publicity, nobody else," McCarthy told Paddy Power News.

"TC [Terry Connor], my assistant, never got a mention.

"It’s like Roy Keane’s Ireland. It’s bonkers, in my view. He should be assistant Martin O’Neill. It shouldn’t be Martin having to mop up anything else that’s going on."

Keane and McCarthy infamously fell out at Saipan in 2002, but McCarthy admits their relationship was "pretty shite" from the start, going back as far as 1992.

"I had a run in with him on the bus coming back from the USA tour. All the lads had been out, not just Roy. We were all waiting for them to come back, they’d only had a beer and were late getting on the bus.

"I’d had to go and fetch Stan’s passport, I packed his bag and put it on. They all come on and I’m having a dig at them. I’m the captain, I’m the manager of Millwall at the time, so I’m saying ‘the bus is going, we need to go, we’ve a plane to catch’.

"Then, of course, yours truly gives me a mouthful, so I’ve gone to have a dig at him back. And we had to be split up. I was never intimidated by him. But that was it."

McCarthy says he did everything to accommodate Keane from 1996, when he became manager, most of which time Keane spent as captain.

"There was some suggestion, that Roy made, that I couldn’t manage the team or players.

"I’d managed him for five years, I fucking spun his plate, I kept him going.

"‘Roy, don’t come in on Monday. We played Saturday, you come in Tuesday’, so he’d come in on the Tuesday and then just go home. I don’t think he particularly liked being in, to be honest with you."

Speaking about Saipan, he said: "I took them to Saipan for a holiday. Seriously. We went there for four days, and I let them off on the piss for two nights.

"I was not bothered about the surface. We were going to Isamu, and I’d been there and inspected that, they were five star facilities. So all we had to do for four days was go and have a little kickabout on the shitty pitch, and then we’d go to Japan to prepare. That was my modus operandi.

"If I didn’t let them go on the piss there, they would’ve done it in Japan. So I let them have a blowout, before we go, then we’re down to the serious business."

"When it happened, 16 years ago, I said at the time, one day I’ll be walking down the street in Barnsley, a flat cap on, ferret in my pocket, Jack Russel dog by the side of me, and someone will say “There’s that bollocks who sent Roy Keane home.” And it’s pretty much turning out to be true, that, 16 years on.

"All the people who paid their money and wanted to go to the World Cup and wanted to see Roy there, as one of the best players – and, by the way, I wanted him there as much as anyone else did – but that relationship got broken.

"I’m not going to put blame on people, everybody has made their mind up, rightly or wrongly, I think it fluctuates. Having sent him home, I had to – because of us being a better team if he’s in it, playing well, and everything’s OK and the atmosphere’s alright, but it wasn’t – I offered the olive branch and asked him if to come back, and he refused."

While he believes Ireland could've done between with Keane in form, he believes keeping Keane in the mood he was in could've scuppered Ireland's chances.

"Having had him in the frame of mind that Roy appeared to be at the World Cup, we wouldn’t have got out of the group, no chance.

"I had this discussion with Sir Alex [Ferguson], I called him up because I always had a good relationship with him, and I wanted to maintain that, because I thought at the time the way the Manchester United machine moved, along with a lot of other people, would be to try to seriously discredit me because of what I’d done and my part in it. It’s a big old club to be taking on, so I didn’t want that.

"Alex said to me ‘you would’ve got to the semi final if Roy had been there’. I said ‘we wouldn’t have got out of the group, we’d have been coming out after three games’. So we agreed to disagree on that subject.

"So I did reflect on it, yes I have, but that is what I believe: we’d have been coming home and I would’ve been on my holidays a lot sooner."

