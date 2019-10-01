Mick McCarthy not surprised by John Delaney's resignation

Mick McCarthy has said that he feels he probably owes John Delaney “a bit of thanks” for his reappointment as Ireland manager.

McCarthy also said that he was not surprised by the former CEO’s resignation from the FAI on Saturday night.

Speaking in Dublin today as he unveiled his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and Switzerland the manager said: “It’s been pending hasn't it, so it’s no surprise to me it's happened.”

On being pressed further about Delaney's departure, he added: “I guess I have a bit of thanks to give him for giving me the job back but a lot of other people had a vote in that as well. And I’m delighted it happened.

"But I’m here to talk about the games. Hopefully we can qualify for the Euros. which was the intention.”