News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mick McCarthy not surprised by John Delaney's resignation

Mick McCarthy not surprised by John Delaney's resignation
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 03:30 PM

Mick McCarthy has said that he feels he probably owes John Delaney “a bit of thanks” for his reappointment as Ireland manager.

McCarthy also said that he was not surprised by the former CEO’s resignation from the FAI on Saturday night.

Speaking in Dublin today as he unveiled his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and Switzerland the manager said: “It’s been pending hasn't it, so it’s no surprise to me it's happened.”

On being pressed further about Delaney's departure, he added: “I guess I have a bit of thanks to give him for giving me the job back but a lot of other people had a vote in that as well. And I’m delighted it happened.

"But I’m here to talk about the games. Hopefully we can qualify for the Euros. which was the intention.”

READ MORE

Blackburn duo called up as Ireland face defensive crisis for Euro 2020 qualifiers

More on this topic

Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'

Cooke the front-runner in terms of credentials and timingCooke the front-runner in terms of credentials and timing

Keogh could be out until December 2020 after car crashKeogh could be out until December 2020 after car crash

Concern at timing of Delaney exit dealConcern at timing of Delaney exit deal


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'

Scotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticismScotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticism

Ireland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nineIreland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nine

Peter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against ArsenalPeter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against Arsenal


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »