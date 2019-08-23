News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mick McCarthy may delay naming final squad for Swiss game

Mick McCarthy may delay naming final squad for Swiss game
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, August 23, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Mick McCarthy is considering delaying a decision on the make-up of his final squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland and the friendly against Bulgaria, amid concerns about the impact of injuries and the amount of game-time some of those in contention are getting with their clubs.

“Our main concern at the moment is still about players getting games but Darren Randolph and Keiren Westwood are playing well, the four Sheffield United players are all starting as is Scott Hogan while Robbie Brady is still recovering from his rib injury,” said the Ireland manager.

“I’ll probably see where we are after the League Cup games next week before making a final decision on the squad for Switzerland and after that, we can always add players from the provisional squad for the Bulgaria game.”

Jeff Hendrick, who has yet to start a Premier League match this season, played for Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, and McCarthy is hoping the midfielder sees more significant action for his club in the coming days.

“Jeff needs to get game time into his legs so it was great he played in the game on Wednesday,” McCarthy told FAI.ie. “I have no doubts about Jeff’s ability or his fitness, he has covered so much ground for us in this European Championship already as the stats prove, but like all our players, he needs to play.

“He might feature against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday and Jeff should be involved in the League Cup game at home to Sunderland next Wednesday night which we will have scouted. I might just delay naming the final squad until after those League Cup games on Tuesday and Wednesday night to see how our players get on.”

McCarthy had praise for Jack Byrne’s two goals for Shamrock Rovers at Waterford on Monday night while the manager also received what have been described as “glowing reports” on Harry Arter’s performance for Fulham in their 4-0 win at home to Millwall on Wednesday.

Also mentioned in positive reports was Ireland prospect Marcus Harness after the winger impressed for Portsmouth against Sunderland on Saturday and Coventry City on Tuesday.

McCarthy himself was at The Valley on Wednesday where he was clearly much taken with Josh Cullen’s performance for Charlton in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

“Josh was brilliant,” said McCarthy. “He has really taken to the Championship since he went back to Charlton on loan from West Ham and he was busy throughout Wednesday night’s game, playing in their diamond and getting forward at every opportunity. I was really impressed with him.

“Harry was really good against Millwall and I am going to have a look at him myself on Saturday when Fulham are at home to Forest, while Jack’s two goals at Waterford on Monday were very special.

“Robbie Keane was at Preston on Wednesday for their 3-1 win against Stoke and while Sean Maguire didn’t play because of a concussion, he should be fit for the Sheffield Wednesday game this weekend. Terry Connor saw Callum O’Dowda play for 35 minutes in Bristol City’s win against Richard Keogh and Derby on Tuesday, and Marcus Harness really impressed our scouts so that’s something to think about.”

Also being closely monitored is Spurs starlet Troy Parrott who celebrated his first senior call-up to the provisional squad with two goals for the Tottenham Under-23 side in a 3-1 win against Manchester City, before his good night was spoiled when he was forced off through injury.

“Troy got a dead leg in that match and we are in touch with the medical team at Spurs to see how he is doing,” said McCarthy. “He is still a doubt for their Under-23 match against Derby at Enfield on Friday afternoon but Terry Connor is going to the game.”

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

Vardy would relish scoring against Sheffield United – RodgersVardy would relish scoring against Sheffield United – Rodgers

Steve Bruce happy to take the flak to protect Newcastle playersSteve Bruce happy to take the flak to protect Newcastle players

Bury bidder Norman Smurthwaite believes it is too late to save the ShakersBury bidder Norman Smurthwaite believes it is too late to save the Shakers

Sheffield United boss Wilder has ‘nothing but respect’ for Owls fan VardySheffield United boss Wilder has ‘nothing but respect’ for Owls fan Vardy

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »