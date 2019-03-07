NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Mick McCarthy: 'Glenn Whelan can still do a job for Ireland'

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 02:33 PM
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Glenn Whelan has entered time added on in his international career, with Mick McCarthy naming the veteran – who played what was billed as a 'farewell' game against Northern Ireland last year – in his provisional squad for the opening European Championship qualifiers away to Gibraltar and at home to Georgia.

“I rang him and asked him if he'd retired and he said, no, he hadn't,” said the Ireland manager.

“Whether he was retired as opposed to retiring himself, I don't know. He's playing very well (for Aston Villa), playing with Conor Hourihane as well so there's a bit of a partnership there. So there is some understanding of playing together with those two.

“I wonder about our squad of midfield players, whether there is somebody who can do a specific role as a sitter. He cerainly can. Whether he ends up being in the final squad remains to be seen, of course, but I've been impressed with him, yes.”

Pointing out that, even if Whelan is not in the final panel of 23 for the opening games, he could still play a part elsewhere in the campaign, McCarthy said: “I might want him for a specific game at any stage. And I think just knowing that he's not being forgotten about and is still being thought about as a player who can do a job in the national team, I think he would be pleased with that.”

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy expects Patrick Bamford to declare for Ireland soon

Three new call-ups and a return for Glenn Whelan in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad

Football rumours from the media

Bolton staff and the police set to be paid ahead of Millwall clash


More in this Section

England duo to be given chance to prove fitness for Italy clash

Sergio Ramos’ suspension under the spotlight after Real Madrid lose to Ajax

Lewis Hamilton set for title battle with flying Ferrari

Pochettino dreams of Champions League quarter-final in new stadium


Lifestyle

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

9 other beauty mistakes you made as a teen

Rio Carnival: Why this iconic Brazilian festival is still the life and soul of the party

Calm, bright, moody or dramatic? 3 experts reveal how to style 2019’s boldest blues

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »