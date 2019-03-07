NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Mick McCarthy expects Patrick Bamford to declare for Ireland soon

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 01:45 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says Patrick Bamford will soon confirm his allegiance to Ireland.

He's not made the decision soon enough to be included in McCarthy's first squad since returning as boss of the national team, but the pair spoke after Bamford scored twice for Leeds last weekend.

"My last contact with him was (at the weekend) after they won on Friday night (4-0 against West Brom).

READ MORE: Three new call-ups and a return for Glenn Whelan in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad

"I just congratulated him on his goals - one was a sublime finish - and just asked him if he still wanted to join us, and he said 'yes', and I'm hoping to meet him. So I haven't given up on it at all.

"If he does, it's got to be June (when the Republic face Denmark away and host Gibraltar). We're not going to get it for these games. But I've made that clear to him and I'm hoping to see him ASAP.

"I asked him the question, is it still the same, do you still want to join us? 'Yes' was the answer. And so then it's a matter of meeting and having a chat with him. I stressed to him if he wants to be involved in June, we'll have to get it done as quickly as possible."

Bamford, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandparents, has played for both Ireland and England at underage level.

McCarthy also revealed that he had tried to persuade Daryl Murphy to come out of international retirement.

"His final answer was 'we'll see', so it wasn't a 'no'."

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy: 'Glenn Whelan can still do a job for Ireland'

Three new call-ups and a return for Glenn Whelan in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad

Football rumours from the media

Bolton staff and the police set to be paid ahead of Millwall clash


More in this Section

England duo to be given chance to prove fitness for Italy clash

Sergio Ramos’ suspension under the spotlight after Real Madrid lose to Ajax

Lewis Hamilton set for title battle with flying Ferrari

Pochettino dreams of Champions League quarter-final in new stadium


Lifestyle

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

9 other beauty mistakes you made as a teen

Rio Carnival: Why this iconic Brazilian festival is still the life and soul of the party

Calm, bright, moody or dramatic? 3 experts reveal how to style 2019’s boldest blues

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »