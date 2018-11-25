Update 3.25pm: John Delaney described Mick McCarthy's appointment as "a hugely positive day for Irish football" and thanked Martin O'Neill and his back room for their contribution over the past five years.

"It’s a hugely positive day for Irish football and we have a number of announcements to make," he said.

"Personally, I want to thank Martin O'Neill and his entire backroom team for their time in charge and five years they have given to Irish football. There have been great memories and that must be remembered.

"We reached the last sixteen of the Euros and the play-off against Denmark. There have been some great nights here at the Aviva against Germany, against Austria in Vienna."

Mr Delaney confirmed Mr McCarthy will be joined by assistant managers Terry Connor and Robbie Keane.

"I am delighted to announce on behalf of the FAI that Mick McCarthy is our new international manager. He will be joined by assistant managers Terry Connor and Robbie Keane.

"He is our second most successful manager ever next to Jack Charlton and achieved two play-offs in his time and into the last sixteen of the World Cup. We are delighted to have Mick McCarthy back as out international manager."

He also confirmed that Stephen Kenny will be Under 21 manager before taking over the senior team from Mr McCarthy after the Euros in 2020.

"Another announcement today is that Stephen Kenny will commence as our Under 21 manager and will be responsible for all underage teams and Ruud will expand on that later at a press conference tomorrow," he said.

After the Euros in 2020, Stephen Kenny will take charge of the senior international team.

Earlier: FAI confirm Mick McCarthy as Ireland boss; Stephen Kenny takes charge of U21s

Update: 2.55pm: The FAI has confirmed Mick McCarthy as the Republic of Ireland manager for two years.

They have also put Stephen Kenny in charge of the Under-21s with immediate effect, with Kenny succeeding McCarthy after Euro 2020.

Former Wolves manager Terry Connor will come in as assistant coach alongside former Ireland captain and record goalscorer Robbie Keane.

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney believes McCarthy has the skills and experience required to help Ireland fight for a place at EURO 2020.

Delaney said: "This is a very exciting time for Irish football as we are able to welcome back a proven manager at international level in Mick McCarthy and also look to the future with Stephen Kenny.

"Mick was a great player for Ireland and then had a terrific impact as manager by guiding the team to the Round of 16 in the 2002 World Cup following a memorable draw with eventual finalists Germany. There is no doubt that he knows international football and has the appetite to lead the team forward again.

"Qualifying for EURO 2020 is hugely important considering we are hosting four games at the Aviva Stadium and Mick will set about achieving that as soon as we discover our opponents in next Sunday's draw at Dublin's Convention Centre."

Stephen Kenny will be officially unveiled as Under-21 manager at a press conference tomorrow.

Earlier: Mick McCarthy expected to confirm intention to talk to Declan Rice at unveiling

Mick McCarthy is today expected to confirm his intention to speak with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

McCarthy will be officially unveiled as the next Republic of Ireland manager at a press conference at 3pm at the Aviva Stadium.

It is the second the time the former Irish captain will take charge, having departed in 2002 after a six-year spell.

McCarthy is believed to have signed a two-year contract with the FAI, while Stephen Kenny will leave his Dundalk post to take charge of the Irish under-21 team.

Rice has opted out of international football after England manager Gareth Southgate approached him about switching allegiances.

The 19-year-old has not been part of an Irish squad since winning the last of his three Irish caps in the friendly match against the USA last June.