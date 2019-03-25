NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mick McCarthy donates tickets to father's hometown club

Mick McCarthy hands over the tickets. Picture: FAI
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 07:39 PM

An army of Republic of Ireland supporters from Brideview United in Tallow, County Waterford will descend on the Aviva Stadium for the EURO 2020 Qualifier against Georgia after manager Mick McCarthy donated more than 50 tickets to the club.

McCarthy, whose father Charlie came from Tallow, invited a contingent from the junior football club to watch his first home game in his second spell as Ireland boss.

Excitement is building ahead of the match against Georgia following last Saturday's 1-0 victory against Gibraltar in the opening game of the EURO 2020 qualifiers and McCarthy will have some extra support at Aviva Stadium.

Liam Fraser (pictured above with his family), who has been associated with Brideview United for more than 40 years, said: "It's a fantastic gesture by Mick to provide 54 tickets to the football club for the game versus Georgia. Mick has always had time for our club and for Tallow due to his father's connections and we have kept in contact for many years.

"We've players of all ages heading to the game and it's an opportunity for a new generation of fans to come and cheer on a Mick McCarthy side. We're glad to see him back."

Mick McCarthy added: "It's a privilege to provide tickets to Brideview United and I hope they thoroughly enjoy the game.

"Tallow is a place that is very close to mine and my family's heart and somewhere I have fond memories of. For a long time the club has done great work in the community and I'm thrilled to see this continue to the present day."

