Mick McCarthy confirms Séamus Coleman to miss Euro 2020 play-offs

By John Fallon
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 07:24 PM

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has lost his captain Séamus Coleman for the upcoming Euro play-off in Slovakia but believes his successor Stephen Kenny should be satisfied with the Uefa Nations League draw.

Everton's Tom Davies (right) speaks to teammate Seamus Coleman as he goes down injured at Goodison Park on Sunday. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA
Everton's Tom Davies (right) speaks to teammate Seamus Coleman as he goes down injured at Goodison Park on Sunday. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

McCarthy was speaking in Amsterdam where he attended the Nations League draw which saw Ireland grouped with Wales, Finland and Bulgaria.

Stephen Kenny will be in charge by the time the games kick off in September but but Uefa protocols meant the current boss had to attend the ceremony.

Everton full-back Coleman had to be substituted in the first half of Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United and McCarthy confirmed his skipper will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

“Séamus pulled his thigh and won’t be here,” said the Ireland boss, who also ruled the right-back out of the play-off final five days later should they hurdle the first assignment in Bratislava.

Coleman’s unavailability all but confirms Matt Doherty’s place in the side. The Wolves defender is enjoying another stellar season in the Premier League. “The Doc is flying,” admitted the Ireland boss.

On the draw itself, Ireland and Wales square up for the third time in the last four campaigns.

“That draw was as good as we could have got. If Stephen Kenny was watching back home he will be very happy.

“When I see the Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary group, we could have been in there.

“Wales are the stand-out side and they had a great 2016 European Championships and they’re already looking forward to this summer’s finals.

“We’ve played Bulgaria and beaten them recently and that experience will be good for any of my players if they come up against them in the Nations League. I don’t know a lot about Finland but I’m sure the players will look forward to the playing them in the group.

“The Nations League is a good tournament. I enjoyed the games the first time around and the competitive nature of them - it’s so much better than friendlies.”

The fixtures for the Nations League – which does offer a slim backdoor route into the 2022 World Cup – are due to be published by Uefa this evening.

TOPIC: Soccer

