News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Michy Batshuayi boosts Blues to vital victory at Ajax

Michy Batshuayi boosts Blues to vital victory at Ajax
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 08:18 PM

Michy Batshuayi climbed off the bench to fire Chelsea to a stunning 1-0 Champions League win over Ajax in Amsterdam.

The Belgian striker made amends for an shocking earlier miss four minutes from time to deal last season’s semi-finalists a first defeat of this campaign.

The Blues rode their luck at times, not least when an Ajax goal was ruled out by VAR for the tightest of offside calls, and when the hosts hit the frame of the goal.

But Frank Lampard’s young side grew in stature as a frantic, tetchy encounter wore on and ran out deserved winners when Batshuayi rifled in off the underside of the crossbar.

The memory of a visit from a London club remains raw for Ajax following Tottenham’s dramatic last-four comeback in May, and this was another painful experience for their youthful outfit.

Yet it was a nervous start from the west Londoners, with Fiyako Tomori’s slip gifting Donny Van De Beek a shooting chance, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga passing straight to Hakim Ziyech.

They were fortunate to escape on both counts, while Joel Veltman belted a drive from the edge of the box narrowly wide.

But Chelsea had their chances too in a frantic opening, with Mason Mount playing a sharp one-two before forcing Andre Onana to save at his near post, and Callum Hudson-Odoi slicing wide.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, left and Ajax’s Dusan Tadic talk to the referee (Peter Dejong/AP)
Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, left and Ajax’s Dusan Tadic talk to the referee (Peter Dejong/AP)

Nerves were fraying on the Chelsea bench as well, with assistant Jody Morris booked for letting his frustration get the better of him.

Ajax had the ball in the net in the 34th minute when Southampton flop turned Ballon D’or nominee Dusan Tadic played in Ziyech, whose attempted curler was deflected into the path of Quincy Promes.

But Chelsea breathed again after VAR ruled that Promes, or at least a microscopic part of him, was offside before he slid the ball home.

Just before half-time Cesar Azpilicueta, a survivor from the last time Chelsea visited the Johan Cruyff Arena in the 2013 Europa League final, was sent clear by Mount but fired high and wide.

After the break Tadic was fortunate to escape a red card for leaving an arm in on Willian, before Chelsea got lucky again when Edson Alvarez’s header clipped the far post.

Christian Pulisic, right, reacts with Chelsea’s Jorginho after failing to score (Peter Dejong/AP)
Christian Pulisic, right, reacts with Chelsea’s Jorginho after failing to score (Peter Dejong/AP)

The industrious Tammy Abraham was taken off with 20 minutes remaining and replaced by Batshuayi, who immediately missed a glorious chance.

A stray shot ricocheted to the feet of the Belgian, six yards out in front of goal, but he skied his shot horribly.

Another sub, Christian Pulisic, went on a dazzling run before pulling his effort across goal and wide as Chelsea.

But when Pulisic pulled the ball back in the six-yard area Batshuayi was on hand to fire home and a sixth straight win for Lampard’s side.

More on this topic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Harry Kane ‘one of the best’ in response to Roy Keane commentsOle Gunnar Solskjaer calls Harry Kane ‘one of the best’ in response to Roy Keane comments

Liverpool furious over ‘highly offensive and inappropriate’ banner in GenkLiverpool furious over ‘highly offensive and inappropriate’ banner in Genk

Expert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in footballExpert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in football

El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid rearranged for December 18El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid rearranged for December 18


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballMichy BatshuayiUEFA Champions LeagueAjaxChelseaAjax vs ChelseaJohan Cruijff ArenaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Expert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in footballExpert group to explore feasibility of concussion substitutes in football

Bradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporterBradford investigate alleged racial abuse of supporter

Five Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the YearFive Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the Year

We’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia studyWe’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia study


Lifestyle

Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral infection and can make the child feel worse, says Dr Phil KieranBattling bacteria: The pros and cons of giving antibiotics to children

I had to turn off Dublin Murders with 15 minutes to go. We were watching the first episode because I had to review it the following day for the Today Show on RTÉ.Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'

Purchasing a thatched cottage was a decision that would change Liam Broderick’s life. Kya deLongchamps meets the long-time thatcherMade in Munster: Meet Cork thatcher Liam Broderick

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »