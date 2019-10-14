News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michel Vorm returns to Tottenham

By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 07:23 PM

Tottenham have re-signed goalkeeper Michel Vorm on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old was released in the summer but, having been unable to find a new club, has been brought back as cover following the injury to Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman suffered a dislocated elbow in the 3-0 humbling at Brighton last week and has been ruled out for the rest of the year.

Vorm has returned to the club to strengthen the goalkeeping ranks, where Paulo Gazzaniga is the only fit senior professional.

A club statement read: “As a free agent, Michel has been able to re-sign outside of the two designated annual transfer windows and will provide additional goalkeeping cover following the elbow injury sustained by Hugo in the match at Brighton earlier this month.”

Vorm initially joined Spurs in 2014 from Swansea and made 47 appearances in five years as an understudy to Lloris.

His last outing was in a 2-2 Champions League draw at PSV Eindoven last October and he will be in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Watford.

Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso joined Tottenham in the summer (John Walton/PA)
Meanwhile, chairman Daniel Levy has confirmed injured duo Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are set to return to full training.

The deadline-day signings have suffered an injury-hit start to their Spurs careers, with Sessegnon yet to feature due to a hamstring injury while Lo Celso picked up a hip problem playing for Argentina last month.

However, Levy confirmed in a meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust last week that the pair are due to be back in full training during the current international break.

The minutes of the meeting read: “It was recognised (by Daniel Levy) that THFC had been unlucky with injuries but all new signings should be back in training during the international break.”

Spurs have endured a torrid start to the season, with a 7-2 thumping by Bayern Munich bookended by a Carabao Cup loss to Colchester and that 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

Tottenham were humbled at home by Bayern Munich (Steven Paston/PA)
Much of their poor start has been put down to Mauricio Pochettino’s inability to overhaul the squad, with just three arrivals and only one departure of a major player.

Levy addressed the situation at the meeting with the trust, with the minutes adding: “Daniel Levy said that the club had been one of the biggest spenders among Premier League clubs in the recent transfer window. It had also not generated all the sales the club had hoped for.

“Daniel Levy stressed the importance of everyone focusing their energies on getting behind the team and that we all need to work together.

“He said it’s not always possible to sell players. In 90 per cent of instances either a buyer could not be found for a player or the player did not wish to join the club that had expressed an interest in buying them so the club was not able to make as many changes as desired this summer.

“Daniel Levy reiterated just how difficult it is to get a transfer over the line, with so many moving parts.”

