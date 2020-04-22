News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael O’Neill steps down as Northern Ireland manager before Euro play-offs

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 01:55 PM

Michael O’Neill has stepped down as manager of Northern Ireland in light of the postponement of his team’s Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia.

O’Neill had planned to stay on for the play-offs –which could see Northern Ireland and the Republic meet in a final decider – but will now concentrate on his managerial job with Stoke City.

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the Irish FA I feel it is only fair that now is the right time for me to step aside," he said.

"I would have loved the opportunity to manage Northern Ireland in the 2020 play-off game versus Bosnia and Herzegovina and the chance to qualify for another major tournament but the current situation means that this is no longer possible.

"It was important to leave the association and team in the strongest possible shape in order to not only have the best chance of qualifying for Euro 2021, but allow the new manager time to build upon the success that we have had during my eight-year tenure.

"Throughout my time here, I have been fortunate to have worked with many great coaching, medical and support staff who have all contributed to our successes and shared in some great moments.

"As for my players, past and present, I would like to thank them all for an overwhelming level of commitment and professionalism that has helped to deliver so many unforgettable highs and great experiences for us all.

"Finally, to the fans, thank you. It has been an honour and an enormous privilege to have had the opportunity to manage my country and I will treasure my time as manager of Northern Ireland forever. The support you have provided myself and the team over the years has been incredibly humbling."

Paying tribute to the departing manager, IFA CEO Patrick Nelson said: "It is within a unique set of circumstances that we bring our unforgettable chapter with Michael O'Neill to a close.

"His time as manager, as well as chief football officer at the Irish FA, will be remembered as some of the headiest for our fans and most successful for our players.

"We were all looking forward to having Michael back to lead the team in March for the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but, for obvious reasons, it simply wasn't to be.

"Now that we have a clearer sense from UEFA on their next programme of games, it is the right time to move forward in a new direction to give Michael's successor the best possible chance of planning for and competing in the Nations League, as well as gearing up for those crucial play-off games that will hopefully take us back to Euros next summer."

Northern Ireland Under 21 boss – and former Sligo Rovers manager - Ian Baraclough is among the frontrunners to take over from O’Neill.

Michael O'Neill

