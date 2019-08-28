News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Michael Obafemi gets Ireland u21 call-up as four League of Ireland players included in squad

By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 04:18 PM

Republic of Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny has named a strong 22-man squad for the upcoming European Championships qualifiers against Armenia and Sweden.

Included in the squad for the first time are rising talents Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Nathan Collin (Stoke City) and Troy Parrott (Spurs).

Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny and Danny McNamara, who is currently on loan at Newport County also received their first call-ups.

There are four League of Ireland players included by former Dundalk boss Kenny as Bohemians duo Dan Mandroiu and Darragh Leahy join the set-up alongside Waterford winger Zack Elbouzedi and UCD AFC defender Liam Scales.

Ireland welcome Armenia to the Tallaght Stadium on Friday, September 6, with kick-off at 8pm, before they travel to Kalmar to face Sweden the following Tuesday at 5.30pm Irish time.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Liam Scales (UCD AFC)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Aston Villa). Jack Taylor (Barnet), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur).

