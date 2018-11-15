Home»sport

Michael Obafemi confirms international future with Republic of Ireland

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 04:12 PM

Michael Obafemi has committed his international future to the Republic of Ireland ahead of tonight's friendly with Northern Ireland.

The Dublin-born Southampton striker has been training with the squad this week but also qualifies for Nigeria and England.

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill yesterday suggested Obafemi would not be travelling to Aarhus for the Nations League game with Denmark as he continued to assess his options.

But Obafemi's agency, Playerworks CSM, have released a statement saying, "Michael was born in Ireland, so this is the country he naturally wants to play for."

Obafemi confirmed the news in a tweet this afternoon, saying he is "all in".

The 18-year old could earn a first cap as early as tonight.

O'Neill's side face Northern Ireland at the Aviva from 7.45pm.

