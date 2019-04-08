NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Mesut Ozil throws jacket towards Everton boss Marco Silva during Arsenal defeat

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 07:14 AM

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil threw his jacket towards Everton boss Marco Silva and his coaching staff following a touchline confrontation during his side’s Premier League defeat at Goodison Park.

The incident occurred in the 83rd minute when Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was scythed down by Shkodran Mustafi near the dugout area.

The Arsenal defender was booked as both managers argued with each other about what had happened.

When Gunners boss Unai Emery confronted Silva, Ozil – who had been substituted with 16 minutes remaining – hurled his jacket in the general direction of the argument.

However, any ill-feeling appeared to be forgotten at the final whistle as the two managers smiled and chatted after shaking hands.

Asked for clarification on the incident, Silva told Sky Sports: “We had a moment during the game…football is emotional, he wants the best for his team and I want the best for my team also.

“I said the best of luck in the rest of the matches.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League were dealt a blow by the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

The Gunners struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the match, with Ozil substituted as they chased the game, but Emery’s side remain fourth and level on 63 points with fifth-placed Chelsea, who play West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Stacey Solomon: Why I’ll be returning to work after having my baby

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Emery looks forward but Arsenal’s travails on their travels continue

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent pregnant with first child

KEYWORDS

ArsenalEvertonMarco SilvaMesut OzilPremier LeagueSky SportsUnai Emery

More in this Section

Arsenal come unstuck on the road again

Terrace Talk: Liverpool - We’ve gone beyond the call of duty

It’s unofficial: Man City to pip Liverpool to the title by a single point

How the Irish fared: David McGoldrick pounces as steely Blades cut down Preston


Lifestyle

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment.

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

Online Lives: Katie Hogan and Luke Gibney

Out of left field: How most of the world came to drive on the right

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »