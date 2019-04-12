NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Mesut Ozil shares moving video of encounter with young blind fan

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 08:35 PM

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has posted a video on social media of him meeting a “special” young blind fan.

The video shows the midfielder meeting Mikey, who Ozil said suffers from a rare eye disease, smiling in an Arsenal shirt as he touches the face and hair of the playmaker.

Ozil tweeted the video on Friday, writing: “Happy to have had the chance to meet my special fan Mikey yesterday.

“He lost his eyesight due to a rare eye disease but this certainly does not stop him from playing football.

“I know you’ll continue to follow your dreams, young man.”

The former Germany footballer met Mikey on the same day that Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Europa League.

The Gunners’ next game comes in the Premier League on Monday when they take on Watford away at Vicarage Road.

- Press Association

More on this topic

McCarthy urges fans to keep showing support as almost 25,000 tickets sold for Sean Cox fundraiser

Bayern's title push hit by reported training-ground fight

Florent Malouda finds out he's been sacked on Twitter

English Football League decides not to impose points deduction on Blackpool

KEYWORDS

ArsenalMesut Ozil

More in this Section

Liverpool mourn the death of Tommy Smith, the ‘Anfield Iron’

Sean Cox makes first public appearance since assault

FA Cup final the furthest thing from our minds insists Watford boss Gracia

Tottenham ban fans for persistent standing in new stadium


Lifestyle

Nature and travel add a real glow to Karen Lavelle’s candles

Fota House Plant & Garden Fair offers botanical treasure hunt

Trend of the week: Polka dots

Ask Audrey: Should I be worried that my fiancee is googling ‘Discreet STD clinics in Cork?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »