Mesut Ozil shares moving video of encounter with young blind fan

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has posted a video on social media of him meeting a “special” young blind fan.

The video shows the midfielder meeting Mikey, who Ozil said suffers from a rare eye disease, smiling in an Arsenal shirt as he touches the face and hair of the playmaker.

Happy to have had the chance to meet my special fan Mikey yesterday. He lost his eyesight due to a rare eye disease but this certainly does not stop him from playing football 👏🏼⚽ I know you'll continue to follow your dreams, young man ❤🙏🏼 #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/fVdj1tOTwG— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 12, 2019

Ozil tweeted the video on Friday, writing: “Happy to have had the chance to meet my special fan Mikey yesterday.

“He lost his eyesight due to a rare eye disease but this certainly does not stop him from playing football.

“I know you’ll continue to follow your dreams, young man.”

The former Germany footballer met Mikey on the same day that Arsenal recorded a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Europa League.

The Gunners’ next game comes in the Premier League on Monday when they take on Watford away at Vicarage Road.

- Press Association