Mesut Ozil expects to remain with Arsenal next season

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 04:47 PM

Mesut Ozil insists he will remain an Arsenal player next season.

The 30-year-old is the highest-paid player in the history of the club but has been dropped several times this season.

Head coach Unai Emery has not been afraid to omit Ozil from his squad for big games and it remains to be seen if the former Germany international starts Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg clash with Valencia at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil has often come in for criticism from large sections of Arsenal’s fanbase, having joined from Real Madrid in 2013.

He signed a new deal last season which ties him to the Gunners until 2021 and, despite some suggestions he could be sold in the summer to boost the club’s transfer kitty, he told Sky Sports he intends to stay put.

“Yes absolutely,” he replied when asked if he will be at Arsenal next season.

“I have two years left on my contract. I don’t know about after that but yes, absolutely. I’m 30 now and I’ve still got two years in front of me and what happens after that I don’t know myself.”

One player who will not be a team-mate of Ozil next season is Aaron Ramsey.

The midfielder has agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer and has played his last game for Arsenal having been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

“We’ll miss him,” added Ozil.

“He’s a player with a lot of potential and ability. As a player we have to accept it but I wish him well for the future and I wish him all the best.”

- Press Association

