Mesut Ozil and fiancee mark wedding by funding 1,000 children’s operations

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 12:05 PM

Mesut Ozil and his fiancee Amine Gulse are to mark their wedding day by funding surgery for 1,000 children.

The pair, who were set to marry on Friday, are making the donation via BigShoe, a charity which funds operations for kids in developing countries with conditions including cleft lips and palates, cataracts, heart defects and burns – and are encouraging others to give money instead of sending wedding gifts.

View this post on Instagram

Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow's wedding. As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position. However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with @big.shoe11! 🙏🏼 Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled. If you would like to help this good cause, please click the link in my bio. I have really taken the team at BigShoe and the passion they treat their young patients with to my heart. BigShoe works alongside German and Swiss Doctors to help children all around the world by providing life changing surgeries. Burns, club feet & clefts are medical conditions that developing countries struggle to treat due to lack of doctors, money and medicine. We have already worked together for surgeries in Brazil (Worldcup 2014), in Africa (2016) and in Russia (2018). Now we want to go the next step and help children worldwide. 🙏🏼❤ #M1Ö @gulseamine

A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on

In an Instagram post, Ozil write: “As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position. However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with @big.shoe11!

“Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1,000 children in need. I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled.”

View this post on Instagram

Mutluluğum ❤️🥰

A post shared by Amine Özil (@gulseamine) on

It is not the first time Ozil has donated to BigShoe – the Arsenal midfielder funded operations for 11 children during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has continued his association with the charity ever since.

Other footballers, including Paul Pogba, Antonio Rudiger and Philipp Lahm, are also supporters of the charity.

- Press Association

