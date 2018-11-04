Home»Sport

Messi will travel to Milan for Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Inter

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - 08:49 PM

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will travel to Milan ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Inter – despite not yet having the “medical all-clear” from the Spanish champions.

Messi, 31, fractured his arm during a match against Sevilla at the Nou Camp on October 20 and has missed four games, including the 5-1 thrashing of El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

He only returned to training on Wednesday and did not feature in Saturday’s 3-2 LaLiga victory at Rayo Vallecano but Barcelona have named him among their outfield options for a key clash at San Siro.

A statement on fcbarcelona.com read: “Lionel Messi will travel to Milan with the rest of the first-team squad. He will do so without the medical all-clear, but forming part of the list of 22 players called up for Inter v Barca.

“It’s a match that, in the event of a win, would qualify Barca automatically as group winners.”

Goalkeeper Inaki Pena and defender Chumi are also in the travelling party.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Lionel MessiSpanish La LigaBarcelonasoccerfootballChampions League

