News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Messi still Guardiola’s number one despite Aguero exploits

Messi still Guardiola’s number one despite Aguero exploits
By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 10:57 AM

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Sergio Aguero as one of the world’s best strikers but insists Lionel Messi remains top of the pile for him.

Aguero’s hat-trick in City’s 6-1 romp at Aston Villa made him the Premier League’s record overseas scorer with 177 goals.

Riyad Mahrez’s first-half brace and Gabriel Jesus’ goal made light work of Villa, who crumbled to their sixth defeat in eight top-flight games on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola coached Lionel Messi at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola coached Lionel Messi at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola managed Messi at Barcelona and believes he still sets the standard to which others aspire.

He said: “Sergio is one of the best, no doubt. The best is Messi, but the rest? Sergio is absolutely one of them.

“All the players in the locker room congratulated him. To break this record of an incredible legend like Thierry Henry, it means it’s not just for a short period, it’s many years.

“To be the foreign player with the most goals and hat-tricks speaks for itself.

“It’s an honour to be here the day he achieved that, hopefully he can score more. He will die scoring goals.

“There are players through the incredible history of English football and he is one of them, he helps to make the Premier League and English football better.”

Anwar El Ghazi’s injury-time penalty did earn Villa a consolation and boss Dean Smith urged his side to move on from the mauling – the club’s heaviest home defeat in almost four years.

He said: “We’ll debrief the game, we’ll learn from it and move forward. We were poor against Watford but learned from it and put in a good performance against Burnley.

Manchester City ran riot at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City ran riot at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)

“What we can learn from is the way they pass and move, the way they work as a team and press. It’s something for myself and the players to aspire to.

“We made mistakes and got punished by a better team.”

Smith also defended his decision to hand Danny Drinkwater his debut after his loan move from Chelsea last week.

Danny Drinkwater (left) struggled on his Aston Villa debut (Nick Potts/PA)
Danny Drinkwater (left) struggled on his Aston Villa debut (Nick Potts/PA)

The midfielder made just his second league start since March 2018 following his struggles at Stamford Bridge and on loan at Burnley.

Smith said: “Danny will make us a better team. He started the game well but made a mistake for their second goal, although there was a mistake before in trying to run the ball out.

“Danny needed it, he got 75 minutes of match time. We have injuries as everyone knows, he has come in and looked good in training. He wasn’t the reason we got beaten 6-1.”

More on this topic

'What else can you say?' - Kevin De Bruyne cannot speak highly enough of Sergio Aguero'What else can you say?' - Kevin De Bruyne cannot speak highly enough of Sergio Aguero

Kompany insists Guardiola is still the man to take Manchester City forwardKompany insists Guardiola is still the man to take Manchester City forward

Guardiola: I want to help young players – but demand for success makes it hardGuardiola: I want to help young players – but demand for success makes it hard

Ilkay Gundogan insists Manchester City could have won even more emphatically at UnitedIlkay Gundogan insists Manchester City could have won even more emphatically at United

Premier LeagueAston VillaMan CityTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Roscommon blast seven goals past LeitrimRoscommon blast seven goals past Leitrim

Donal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian DarcyDonal Burke's superb clincher sees DCU foil brilliant Cian Darcy

Waterford worry over Austin Gleeson knee injury for Cork gameWaterford worry over Austin Gleeson knee injury for Cork game

Limerick shine in the spotlight against 'difficult to judge' CorkLimerick shine in the spotlight against 'difficult to judge' Cork


Lifestyle

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

There’s something new and oddly terrifying to look out for on the nearest highway: drivers napping peacefully while their cars steer themselves, writes Peter C Baker.Are we asleep at the wheel?

Elizabeth Wurtzel has died aged 52. She wrote with searing honesty and narcissism, starting with the eradefining ‘Prozac Nation’, spotlighting her depression, says Suzanne Harrington.Elizabeth Wurtzel and a career born of suffering

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »