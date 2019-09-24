Messi simply The Best again

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has been named men’s player of the year at The Best Fifa awards in Milan, beating Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is a record sixth time that the Argentina star has been named Fifa’s best player and comes after a 2018-19 season in which he scored 51 goals for his club.

The women’s player award went to US forward Megan Rapinoe, who was joint-top scorer and won the Golden Ball for best player at the World Cup.

Rapinoe took the award ahead of international team-mate Alex Morgan, who matched her in scoring six times during the summer’s tournament in France, and England’s Lucy Bronze, who was the Silver Ball winner at the World Cup.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named men’s coach of the year. Klopp guided his side to Champions League glory last season, while the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, being pipped by Manchester City.

The German claimed the award ahead of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose team Liverpool defeated in the Champions League final, and City’s Pep Guardiola.

Klopp said at the ceremony at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala: “Mauricio — we won that game, that’s why I’m here, not you. That’s how football is, but we all know what an incredible job you did, what an incredible job Pep did, what so many coaches out there did.

I have to say thank you to my outstanding club Liverpool FC, to the owners, I have to say they gave me an incredible team, and I have to thank my team, because as a coach you only can be as good as your team is.

“I’m really proud of being the manager of such an incredible bunch of players.”

Klopp also announced he had signed up to the Common Goal movement, in which members donate 1% of their salary to a charity which funds organisations around the world that use football to tackle social issues.

He said: “I’m really proud and happy I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family.”

Having then received a round of applause, Klopp said: “A few people obviously know it — if not, Google it. It’s a great thing.”

The fair play award went to Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and his squad. Last season, in a home clash with Aston Villa, Bielsa instructed his players to allow the visitors to score an equaliser against them unopposed.

That was after Leeds had taken the lead in controversial fashion, scoring after they had refused to kick the ball out of play despite a Villa player laying injured. The result ended Leeds’ hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker won the men’s goalkeeper award, beating Manchester City counterpart Ederson and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Outgoing United States boss Jill Ellis took the women’s coach award ahead of England’s Phil Neville.

Ellis became the first coach in history to win two Women’s World Cups over the summer, having also overseen the US triumph in 2015.

Men’s player: Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Women’s player: Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC and United States)

Men’s coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women’s coach: Jill Ellis (United States)

Men’s goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool and Brazil)

Women’s goalkeeper: Sari Van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid and Holland)

Puskas award: Daniel Zsori (Debrecen/Fehervar)

Fan award: Silvia Grecco (Palmeiras)

Fair play award: Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds squad

FIFPro men’s world XI: Alisson; Matthijs De Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Van Dijk; Frenkie De Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi.

FIFPro women’s world XI: Sari Van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe.