Messi named FIFA player of the year ahead of Van Dijk and Ronaldo

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has claimed the men’s player of the year award, beating off competition from Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk.

It is a record sixth time that the Argentina star has been named FIFA’s best player and comes after a 2018-19 season in which he scored 51 goals for his club.

All three players were named in the FIFPro men’s world XI.

The women’s player award went to US forward Megan Rapinoe, who was joint-top scorer and won the Golden Ball for best player at the World Cup.

Rapinoe took the award on Monday ahead of international team-mate Alex Morgan, who matched her in scoring six times during the summer’s tournament in France, and England’s Lucy Bronze, who was the Silver Ball winner at the World Cup.

Van Dijk's club boss Jurgen Klopp was named as men's coach of the year.

The Liverpool head coach guided his side to Champions League glory last season, while the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, being pipped by Manchester City.

The German claimed the award ahead of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose team Liverpool defeated in the Champions League final, and City’s Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker won the men’s goalkeeper award, beating Manchester City counterpart Ederson and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

As well as helping his club win the Champions League last season and claiming the Premier League’s Golden Glove with 21 clean sheets in 38 matches, Alisson was also part of the Brazil side that won the Copa America over the summer.

Outgoing United States boss Jill Ellis took the women’s coach award ahead of England’s Phil Neville.

Ellis became the first coach in history to win two Women’s World Cups over the summer, having also overseen the US triumph in 2015.

Her side beat Neville’s Lionesses in the semi-finals and Holland, whose boss Sarina Wiegman was also on the shortlist, in the final.

The Puskas Award for the goal of the season was won by Daniel Zsori.

The full list of winners are:

Men’s player – Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Women’s player – Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC and United States)

Men’s coach – Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women’s coach – Jill Ellis (United States)

Men’s goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (Liverpool and Brazil)

Women’s goalkeeper – Sari Van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid and Holland)

Puskas award – Daniel Zsori (Debrecen/Fehervar)

Fan award – Silvia Grecco (Palmeiras)

Fair play award – Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds squad

FIFPro men’s world XI – Alisson; Matthijs De Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Van Dijk; Frenkie De Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

FIFPro women’s world XI – Sari Van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe