Messi beats Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Lionel Messi has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to top spot in Forbes’ 2019 list of the world’s 100 highest-paid sports stars.

The Barcelona forward earned $127 million over the last 12 months, $92 million in salary and winnings and $35 million in endorsements, according to the American business magazine.

Juventus striker Ronaldo earned $109 million, with a third footballer, Brazil’s Neymar, third with $105 million.

The top 100 on this year's highest-paid athletes list spans 10 sports and includes athletes from 25 countries https://t.co/RyaqisUxTx pic.twitter.com/ZUsQqRcYqW — Forbes (@Forbes) June 11, 2019

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez is fourth on the list with $94 million, with Roger Federer fifth with $93.4 million.

Serena Williams was the only female athlete in the top 100, in 63rd position with $29.2 million.

Lewis Hamilton and Anthony Joshua were the highest-placed Britons, sitting at joint 13th on $55 million. Serena Williams is the only woman in Forbes’ list of the top 100 highest-earning athletes (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the highest-earning Premier League star, his $33 million putting him at 44th place.

There was no place in the top 100 for last year’s highest earner, Floyd Mayweather.

The top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2019, according to Forbes:

1 Lionel Messi $127 million

2 Cristiano Ronaldo $109 million

3 Neymar $105 million

4 Canelo Alvarez $94 million

5 Roger Federer $93.4 million

6 Russell Wilson $89.5 million

7 Aaron Rodgers $89.3 million

8 LeBron James $89 million

9 Stephen Curry $79.8 million

10 Kevin Durant $65.4 million

- Press Association