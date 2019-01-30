NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mesaque Dju completes West Ham switch

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 05:12 PM

West Ham have completed the signing of Portugal Under-20 forward Mesaque Dju.

The 19-year-old joins the Hammers on a free transfer from Benfica having agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Dju is seen as a player for the future at the London Stadium and will initially link-up with West Ham's Under-23 squad.

He said: "I know a lot about West Ham because it is a very big club in England and helps young players get to the first team.

"I want this and I'm working for this. I want to help the team and I want to score a lot of goals for this team."


KEYWORDS

footballMesaque DjuPremier LeagueWest Ham

