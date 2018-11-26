Home»sport

Memphis Depay’s rap video met with praise and bewilderment online

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 05:51 PM

Footballer Memphis Depay has shared a rap to mark his reaching five million followers on Instagram, but it’s been met with a mixed reaction online.

The former Manchester United and current Lyon forward, 24, is seen smoking a cigar in front of the Eiffel Tower in the one-minute clip.

“5 mill – I’m talking followers – the new deal’s gonna follow up, called my agent, told him double up…” the 24-year-old raps. “Every game is a final, I see no haters I go blind on.

“Football pitch you like a zoo, only lions is what I know.”

Depay also refers to himself as a “young king living lavish” and being “back in Lyon going savage, they be waiting for hat-trick”.

On Instagram, fellow Dutch footballers such as Leroy Fer, Georginio Wijnaldum, Denzel Dumfries and Luciano Narsingh commended the rap.

(Instagram/Screengrab)

While some Twitter users were also complimentary.

Others were critical of the video however, with many criticising him for smoking.

“That’s a really bad image to have as an athlete,” wrote one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, some shared GIFs which seemed to show they were confused by Depay’s rap.

This isn’t Depay’s first foray into the world of music though.

In 2017, the Dutchman shared a rap video made by himself and fellow Netherlands footballer Quincy Promes in their native language and another solo performance by Depay.

Roll on 10 million subscribers Memphis.

- Press Association


