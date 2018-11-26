Memphis Depay’s rap video met with praise and bewilderment online

Footballer Memphis Depay has shared a rap to mark his reaching five million followers on Instagram, but it’s been met with a mixed reaction online.
The former Manchester United and current Lyon forward, 24, is seen smoking a cigar in front of the Eiffel Tower in the one-minute clip.
I bet this freestyle’s going viral! 🔥
Thank you to my supporters for helping me hit 5 million followers on Instagram! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ziEubPNXAU— Memphis (@Memphis) November 25, 2018
“5 mill – I’m talking followers – the new deal’s gonna follow up, called my agent, told him double up…” the 24-year-old raps. “Every game is a final, I see no haters I go blind on.
“Football pitch you like a zoo, only lions is what I know.”
Depay also refers to himself as a “young king living lavish” and being “back in Lyon going savage, they be waiting for hat-trick”.
On Instagram, fellow Dutch footballers such as Leroy Fer, Georginio Wijnaldum, Denzel Dumfries and Luciano Narsingh commended the rap.
While some Twitter users were also complimentary.
pic.twitter.com/agfaot1d5Z— Rey 👑 (@FigoMadridismo) November 25, 2018
Others were critical of the video however, with many criticising him for smoking.
“That’s a really bad image to have as an athlete,” wrote one Instagram user.
Meanwhile, some shared GIFs which seemed to show they were confused by Depay’s rap.
@ConalCj @sweenmark pic.twitter.com/AOqfSpadKH— Connor O'Donnell (@ConnorOD15) November 25, 2018
This isn’t Depay’s first foray into the world of music though.
In 2017, the Dutchman shared a rap video made by himself and fellow Netherlands footballer Quincy Promes in their native language and another solo performance by Depay.
Roll on 10 million subscribers Memphis.
- Press Association