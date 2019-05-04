NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Members of the public and FAI asked to submit ideas on future of Irish football

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 07:03 PM

FAI members and the public have been asked to submit their ideas on the future of the game - and the governance of the organisation.

A joint statement from the Football Association of Ireland and Sport Ireland said: "The invitation from the Governance Review Group invites stakeholders to contribute to the debate on the future shape of the FAI in key areas.

"Recipients have been asked what are the skills, knowledge, experience, attributes, expertise and backgrounds that they would like to see represented on the FAI Board in terms of structures to govern and manage the business of the Association.

"They have also been asked what skills, knowledge, experience, attributes and expertise and backgrounds they would like to see represented on the FAI Council.

"Stakeholders are asked for any views on areas that should be specifically dealt with by the Committee structure and if there are any other matters that the Governance Review Group should consider."

Contributions should be sent by email to governance@fai.ie before May 20.

A draft report from the Governance Review Group is expected by early June.

More on this topic

Director of Corporate Enforcement seeks ruling on 'potentially legally privileged material' from FAI

'We want to make history on Irish soil', says Keogh ahead of Euro clash

Gavin Bazunu’s homecoming wish

John Treacy confident of 'very strong and robust' reform proposals for FAI

More in this Section

Herrera still hopeful that Manchester United can claim top-four spot

Trump edges towards first Crucible final since 2011

Blow for Cora Staunton as she suffers double leg break

Silva salutes skipper Jagielka amid speculation


Lifestyle

Why hay fever remedies are not to be sneezed at

How to create a near-zero waste kitchen

How to make a green getaway with an environmentally friendly holiday

Wine list: Just how environmentally friendly is wine?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »