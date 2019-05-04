Members of the public and FAI asked to submit ideas on future of Irish football

FAI members and the public have been asked to submit their ideas on the future of the game - and the governance of the organisation.

A joint statement from the Football Association of Ireland and Sport Ireland said: "The invitation from the Governance Review Group invites stakeholders to contribute to the debate on the future shape of the FAI in key areas.

"Recipients have been asked what are the skills, knowledge, experience, attributes, expertise and backgrounds that they would like to see represented on the FAI Board in terms of structures to govern and manage the business of the Association.

"They have also been asked what skills, knowledge, experience, attributes and expertise and backgrounds they would like to see represented on the FAI Council.

"Stakeholders are asked for any views on areas that should be specifically dealt with by the Committee structure and if there are any other matters that the Governance Review Group should consider."

Contributions should be sent by email to governance@fai.ie before May 20.

A draft report from the Governance Review Group is expected by early June.