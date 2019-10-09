News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McNair hopes Holland take Northern Ireland lightly

McNair hopes Holland take Northern Ireland lightly
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 07:37 AM

Paddy McNair is hoping Holland underestimate Northern Ireland in their crunch Euro 2020 qualifier in Rotterdam on Thursday.

Northern Ireland need to pick up points on the road in order to keep their dreams of reaching next summer’s finals alive, but few will be backing them to come out on top at De Kuip.

Michael O’Neill’s men came through their first four qualifiers, home and away to Belarus and Estonia with 12 points from 12, but as the difficulty level took a step up they suffered their first setback last month with a 2-0 defeat to Germany at Windsor Park.

That scoreline did not tell the whole story, however, something McNair hopes the Dutch did not spot.

“Before kick-off we were all up for it and for the first 25 minutes I don’t think the Germans knew what hit them,” he said.

“The scoreline made it look more comfortable then it was for them but maybe that’s a good thing if the Dutch think it was comfortable…

“The Dutch are such a famous nation. Some of their players might not know much about Northern Ireland and think it will be easier than it will be.”

Virgil van Dijk (left) and Matthijs de Ligt are the heart of Holland’s defence (Tim Goode/PA)
Virgil van Dijk (left) and Matthijs de Ligt are the heart of Holland’s defence (Tim Goode/PA)

In contrast, a Dutch squad featuring the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum needs little introduction to anyone.

Lyon’s Memphis Depay is another dangerman and a player McNair knows from their time as team-mates at Manchester United.

Though Depay’s £25million move to Old Trafford from PSV Eindhoven did not pan out as hoped, he has flourished since moving to France in a way which has not surprised McNair.

“Ever since Memphis was 16 or 17 you heard about him because he was the superstar at his age and it was no big surprise when he came to Man United,” he said.

After these games you get to see where you are personally and where we are as a team

“A couple of lads played with him at PSV and said how talented he was. He had a very good start but then he had a tough period.

“He’s a very talented lad and when I left, I had no doubt he’d go on to do really well.

“Hopefully he doesn’t show it so much on Thursday night.”

McNair believes Northern Ireland can take confidence from the way they played against Germany, looking solid defensively for long spells while creating chances of their own.

Paddy McNair (left) believes Holland will be a good barometer for Northern Ireland (Steven Paston/PA)
Paddy McNair (left) believes Holland will be a good barometer for Northern Ireland (Steven Paston/PA)

“At times in the game we’re going to have to sit in and Holland are going to have a lot of the ball but at the same time, we’re not going to sit back the whole 90 minutes; we’re going to look to win the game,” he said.

“Holland are a world famous nation with world-class players so it is good to come up against them and test yourself against a world-class nation.

“After these games you get to see where you are personally and where we are as a team.

“We are still joint top and all the incentive we need is trying to qualify for a major tournament.”

More on this topic

Conor Hourihane not taking Ireland start for grantedConor Hourihane not taking Ireland start for granted

Daniel James keen to reignite Wales’ Euro 2020 hopes after tricky Man Utd spellDaniel James keen to reignite Wales’ Euro 2020 hopes after tricky Man Utd spell

Uefa to plant 50,000 trees in Ireland in bid to offset 'carbon emissions from travel to matches'Uefa to plant 50,000 trees in Ireland in bid to offset 'carbon emissions from travel to matches'

Welsh FA ‘incredibly disappointed’ as fans barred from Slovakia clashWelsh FA ‘incredibly disappointed’ as fans barred from Slovakia clash


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Euro 2020 QualifiersHollandMemphis DepayNorthern IrelandPaddy McNairUEFA European Championship QualifyingHolland vs Northern IrelandTOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Newcastle hit back after Jeremy Corbyn attack on ‘bad owners like Mike Ashley’Newcastle hit back after Jeremy Corbyn attack on ‘bad owners like Mike Ashley’

Tipperary against proposed second-tier championshipTipperary against proposed second-tier championship

Sunderland sack Ross amid claims over collapse of prospective takeoverSunderland sack Ross amid claims over collapse of prospective takeover

Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from footballBastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »