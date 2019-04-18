NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
McLeish’s second spell as Scotland manager ends with the sack

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 12:16 PM

Alex McLeish’s second spell as Scotland manager is over.

The Scottish Football Association announced McLeish would be leaving his role “with immediate effect” after board members gathered for a meeting at Hampden on Thursday morning.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said in a statement: “The decision to part company was not an easy one, especially given Alex’s status as a Scotland Hall of Fame member, earning 77 international caps, having played in three World Cups and taken charge of the national team for two spells.

“It was only taken after full consideration by the board and after an honest and respectful conversation between myself and Alex earlier in the week.

“Ultimately, the performances and results as a whole in the past year – and, in particular, the manner of the defeat in Kazakhstan – did not indicate the progress expected with a squad we believe to be capable of achieving more.”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Alex McLeishfootballSFA

