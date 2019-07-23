News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
McGrath hoping for more of the same against Qarabag

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Jamie McGrath hopes his record against sides from Azerbaijan continues when their national champions, Qarabag, face Dundalk in the Champios League tomorrow night.

The midfielder scored a superb brace for Ireland U19 side in their 6-0 win over Azerbaijan in Tallaght Stadium in 2015.

Qarabag duo Rahil Mammadov and Mahir Emreli featured that night and while Gurban Gurbanov’s side will be a tougher opponent, McGrath is hopeful of making an impact.

“That was an unbelievable night,” he recalled. “I played as a false nine and we ended up winning well. The first goal was a deflection and the second was one of the best goals I’ve scored in my career. I was played through and managed to dink the ball over the keeper. It was a surreal moment to score two that night because it was one of the first games I’d played for Ireland. My friends and family and my girlfreind were there and going over to them afterwards to celebrate was a great feeling. It’s one of the best nights of my career,” he said.

Now the 22-year-old Athboy man is hoping to repeat the feat. “I wouldn’t mind bagging another two on Wednesday,” he laughed. “We’ve looked at them in recent days though and they’re a very good side with good European pedigree.”

Meanwhile, head coach Vinny Perth believes Qarabag are the best side Dundalk will have faced in his seven seasons at the club. He said: “Technically they’re extremely quick and a very technical side with lots of short passes and one-twos. They’re a very powerful team in that sense and completely different to Riga so it’s about having the highest level of concentration and not making silly errors. That’s really what is going to be the key against them.

“It’s a really difficult tie. They’re one of the most difficult sides we’ve ever had to face but it’s early in their season and you’d just hope that they’re not fully at it yet. Our players have always raised a level when they’ve needed to go to that next level so they’ve got to do it again,” he said.

Dundalk will face APOEL (Cyprus) or Sutjeska (Montenegro) in the third qualifying round if they progress over the two legs. If they fail to progress in the Champions League, the Lilywhites will face either Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) or Feronikeli (Kosovo) in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. Shamrock Rovers will play FK Austria Wien if they defeat Apollon Limassol in the UEFA Europa League.

