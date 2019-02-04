McGoldrick’s fine form continues

There’s no Ireland striker in better form than David McGoldrick at the moment and the 31-year-old illustrated that reality again this weekend, opening the scoring as Sheffield United maintained their promotion push courtesy of a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Trotters were frustrating the Blades until McGoldrick’s fifth goal in seven games broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the second half.

Victory leaves Sheffield United just three points off the top and McGoldrick’s 11 goals have been central to their promotion push.

McGoldrick wasn’t the only Ireland international on the scoresheet on Saturday, Callum O’Dowda netting as Bristol City beat Swansea 2-0 to climb into the last of the play-off positions.

Elsewhere, Roy Keane was on the Nottingham Forest bench for the first time but his presence couldn’t stop Martin O’Neill’s men from going down to a 2-0 defeat at Birmingham.

“Obviously I’m disappointed,” said O’Neill.

I thought the second half belonged to us, we just failed to capitalise.

In League One, deadline day recruit David Meyler played an hour on his Coventry debut as the Sky Blues drew 1-1 with Gillingham.

It was also a good weekend for James Collins, the striker scoring twice as Luton won 3-0 at Shrewsbury. That double brought his haul for the season to 18 and counting.

The Irish goal of the weekend was scored by Aiden McGeady, to give promotion-chasing Sunderland a 1-0 win Wimbledon.

McGeady won the last of his 92 Ireland caps in 2017 but Sunderland boss Jack Ross believes the 32-year-old may yet join the centurion club.

“I don’t think it is out of the question,” said Ross.

“I think he has still got the desire to play for his country. To reach 100 caps for your country is a big incentive for any player.”