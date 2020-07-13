News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McClean questions Irish teammates' attitude to discrimination

McClean questions Irish teammates' attitude to discrimination
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Monday, July 13, 2020 - 11:14 PM

James McClean has contrasted football’s currently high-profile response to racism with what he regards as its comparative public silence – including, he says, among his Irish team mates – on the sectarian abuse to which the Derry man has been subjected during his career in England.

In a Facebook post, the Stoke City player condemned the recent racist abuse of his Irish team mate David McGoldrick and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha as “vile” and “horrendous”.

But he went on to say that “what leaves a sour taste in my mouth” is that “I have received more abuse than any other player during my nine years in England whether that be death threats, bullets sent in the post, birthday cards, letters etc! This is not a cry for sympathy but one to ask the question, what is the difference?'

And putting the spotlight on his international colleagues, he said: "I have seen some of my fellow Irish team-mates post a black square in support of anti-racism as well as post condemning the discrimination and again rightly so.

"Have I ever seen any of them post a public condemnation of the discrimination I get which funnily enough is a discrimination against them also? That would be a no.

"Does one kind of discrimination hold a higher bearing over another act of discrimination?'

"I would say I am confused but that's the wrong word because confused means not fully understanding something. In this case, it's quite clear."


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decisionPep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decision

Hansen: New Zealand rugby owes Aussies no favoursHansen: New Zealand rugby owes Aussies no favours

Hero Hernadez sure Jack will help Leeds from the skyHero Hernadez sure Jack will help Leeds from the sky

Bournemouth boost survival hopes with stunning Leicester victoryBournemouth boost survival hopes with stunning Leicester victory


Lifestyle

Conservationist Giles Clark takes on the illegal wildlife trade, as well as the task of building a bear sanctuary in Laos, South-east Asia, in BBC Two series Bears About The House.Five minutes with ... Giles Clark

Forget G-spots. Let's focus on the C-spot and close the orgasm gap once and for all.Sex File: The G-spot is dead. Long live the C-spot

Workshop leaders from the West Cork Literary Festival offer tips for writing in areas such as biography, short stories and travel, writes Des O’DriscollSo you want to be a writer?

Cork film festival's new programme director has dipped into her homeland's rich movie heritage, writes Ellie O'ByrneA chance to Czech out rarely seen classics

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »