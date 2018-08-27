McClean pledges to kick on after opening Stoke account

By Darren Norris

How the Irish fared

James McClean hopes his goal in Stoke’s 2-0 Championship win over Hull will be the first of many.

The winger’s early strike put the Potters on their way to a first win of the season on Saturday and the 29-year-old has vowed to kick on from here.

“It’s always nice when you join a new club to get off the mark early and I’ve done that now which is a little weight off my shoulders.

“My job is to create and score goals and it’s something I want to work really hard on to contribute to the team.

That’s my first goal today and hopefully there are many more to come, as well as assists.

While pleased to open his account, McClean said the result was the main thing.

“We needed that today,” he conceded. “We are five games in now and after the first four it wasn’t what we wanted, especially after Wednesday night (a 3-0 loss at home to Wigan Athletic) which, to put it bluntly, was dreadful.

Today was a good response. It wasn’t perfect, but it’s something for us to build on now. It was the first win on the board and it’s nice to get that winning feeling back.

Elsewhere in the Championship, a Richard Keogh header helped Derby to a 2-0 win over Preston.

Saluting the defender, Rams boss Frank Lampard said: “I’m delighted for Rich. Not only did he score the goal with a great header but he was doing a great job for us at the back with a real desire and strength when we needed a leader.

“You saw in his celebration how much it meant to him.”

Elsewhere, a poacher’s finish from Daryl Murphy three minutes from the end rescued a 2-2 draw for Nottingham Forest at home to Birmingham. Yesterday, Carl McHugh was on the scoresheet as Motherwell drew 3-3 with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.