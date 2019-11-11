McCarthy sweats over Seagulls star Connolly

Aaron Connolly has emerged as Mick McCarthy’s sole injury concern for next Monday’s concluding Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark after picking up a groin injury.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter had withdrawn the Galway attacker in the club’s last away game but a similar course of action when losing at Manchester United yesterday wasn’t for tactical reasons.

The Seagulls boss confirmed afterwards that the 19-year-old was “feeling his groin a little bit”.

News that the Galway native limped to the team bus afterwards and the necessity for a scan on the strain today combined to cast doubt over his availability.

Whether the injury will require more than a week’s rest should be revealed soon

“Aaron will have a scan on Monday morning,” said McCarthy. “Our medical team have been in contact with Brighton and, when we have the results on Monday, we will know more.”

Thursday’s friendly against New Zealand will be off-limits for any players carrying injury niggles, given the gravity of the Denmark visit.

Despite scoring only six goals in seven qualifiers, a 1-0 victory at Lansdowne Road will secure a place at next year’s Euro finals.

Only an unlikely draw between Switzerland and Georgia on Friday would upgrade the minimum requirement to a two-goal victory.

Growing concerns about Connolly enhance the possibility of fellow teen Troy Parrott moving into contention for the must-win contest.

The Spurs striker will be handed his first senior cap in the workout against the Kiwis.

Elsewhere, further back the pitch, there were more welcome developments.

Darren Randolph shook off a groin strain to make his return in goal for Middlesbrough in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at QPR. Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate conceded his stopper wasn’t quite fully fit, but there’s no suggestion of a recurrence.

Glenn Whelan was another McCarthy favourite nursing a knock. He was substituted for Hearts last Sunday against Rangers, yet returned to the bench for the weekend win over St Mirren.

Also of timely significance was the return of James McClean to the Stoke City line-up. The winger was brought in from the cold by newly-appointed Michael O’Neill, repaying his faith by starring in the win at Barnsley.

Having a fit-again David McGoldrick is another plus. The striker missed last month’s double-header against Georgia and Switzerland through injury, but has returned with verve to the Sheffield United strike force. He had a goal harshly ruled out at Tottenham following a contentious VAR decision.

Alan Browne, too, enjoyed a fruitful Saturday, scoring as Preston beat Huddersfield.

McCarthy also confirmed that newly-crowned PFAI Player of the Year Jack Byrne will earn his second cap on Thursday. A number of fringe players, including goalscoring centre-back Ciaran Clark, will be auditioned ahead of the Denmark clash.

“Jack has not looked out of place since he came into the squad for my first matches in March,” the manager said of the Shamrock Rovers midfielder. “He will play some part on Thursday.

“On Ciaran, the application on my phone didn’t confirm in the Newcastle United team against Burnley, so I left him a voicemail. Then, when I saw he’d scored, I sent him a message to forget the first call.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy has thrown his full weight behind the PFA’s bid to overturn Richard Keogh’s sacking by Derby County.

Although the drivers of two vehicles involved in the crash — Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett — have returned to action with the Rams, skipper Keogh was dismissed two weeks ago following an internal procedure.

The Ireland defender was the backseat passenger in Lawrence’s Range Rover which struck Bennett’s car and struck a lamppost. His serious anterior ligament knee injury ruled him out for 15 months, almost bringing him to the end of his Derby contract.

It is understood Keogh declined an offer to half his €30,000-per-week wages, and was promptly sacked.

McCarthy — who started Keogh in his first five qualifiers — was taken aback by the sanction imposed by Derby.

“The players’ union do a very important job for their members,” he said.

I become the shop steward at the age of 20 playing for Barnsley — something I continued after moving to Manchester City.

“And they’re involved in a case close to my heart — Richard Keogh — because I’m astounded by that decision.”

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth was named PFAI Manager of the Year, Bohs’ Danny Mandroiu the Young Player of the Year. Cabinteely’s Rob Manley secured the First Division award, while Drogheda’s Tim Clancy of Drogheda won the First Division manager’s award. Denise O’Sullivan was named Women’s Senior International Player of the Year,

Premier Division Team of the Year: Alan Mannus – Shamrock Rovers, Sean Gannon – Dundalk, Sean Hoare – Dundalk, Lee Grace – Shamrock Rovers, Sean Kavanagh – Shamrock Rovers, Chris Shields – Dundalk, Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers, Daniel Mandroiu – Bohemian, Michael Duffy – Dundalk, Patrick Hoban – Dundalk, David Parkhouse – Derry City.

First Division Team of the Year: Lee Steacy – Longford, Shane Elworthy – Longford, Luke Byrne – Shelbourne, Conor Kenna – Longford, Anthony Breslin – Longford, Ryan Brennan – Shelbourne, Sean Brennan – Drogheda, Dylan McGlade – Bray, Dean Byrne – Longford, Chris Lyons Drogheda, Rob Manley – Cabinteely.