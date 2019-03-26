McCarthy: Protest won’t help us play any better

“That’s gonna be a hell of a title for his door, isn’t it?” said Mick McCarthy with a grin when John Delaney’s new job title was referenced at yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

But, in response to questions about reports that possible anti-Delaney and anti-FAI protests by fans at the Aviva Stadium this evening could see tennis balls thrown onto the pitch, the Ireland manager – while at one point quipping that he might bring his tennis racket with him – made it clear that he would rather any such demonstration didn’t take place on the night.

“I’ve been at games, I’ve been at Charlton when people have done it, and it’s not going to help us play any better, that’s for sure, so I hope that’s not the case,” he said. “They’re coming to watch a football match and they want us to win and give us the best chance, and that’s getting behind us and not having any outside influences affecting that.

“I’m not just saying it now because I’m back in the job but our fans are the best fans, they’re fabulous, so I’d just like them to come and support the team. And if they have to demonstrate about anything do it somewhere else and at another time because we don’t want it to affect the performance.

“None of it is affecting the preparation by the way. We’ve come in to play a game. That’s my issue. I don’t get involved with things I can’t affect. And this is one of them. The only thing I can affect is our preparation for the game. We try and make sure everything is right and then we get a good performance and, if we do, I think people will feel a lot happier about us and have a better feeling about the team. And that’s all I want. I’ve seen it in ’88, ’90, ’94 and 2002 when the mood is great and the fans are all behind us. And I think it’s my job to try and get that back and that’s all I can influence.”

Meanwhile the embattled Delaney received staunch support on the airwaves yesterday from long-serving Kerry District League Honorary Secretary and FAI Senior Council member John O’Regan.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, he said he was “surprised and disappointed” to see Delaney step down as FAI CEO. Describing him as “an honourable man” who had done a great deal for grassroots football, especially outside the major urban centres, O’Regan said: “His heart and soul is in Irish soccer and that has been proved by the hours he puts in... He’s very very hard-working. I think he over-works himself at times. He’s worth every penny for what he’s brought into the FAI in grants. He’s very highly thought of in European circles... I find it very hard to fathom where people are coming from with John Delaney.”