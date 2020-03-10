News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McCarthy optimistic on McClean and Stevens

McCarthy optimistic on McClean and Stevens
Mick McCarthy: Pair confident they will be fit for the play-off.
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Mick McCarthy expects both James McClean and Enda Stevens to be available for Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off game away to Slovakia on March 26.

Stoke City’s McClean suffered a medial ligament knee injury playing against Preston on February 12 but intensive rehab appears to be working in his favour and he has now told the Ireland manager he expects to be back in club action before the big game in Bratislava.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill yesterday sounded a somewhat more cautious note, implying McClean won’t quite be ready in time for next week’s trip to Reading. “James is just going to be a little longer than we anticipated so we have to monitor that one,” he said.

For his part, McCarthy was heartened by what he heard from McClean. “James has told me he is very close to a return to action with Stoke after his knee injury while Enda was taken off early in the second half of Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday with some tightness in his calf,” said the manager.

“They are confident they will be fit for the play-off and that’s good to hear.”

With McCarthy due to name his squad on Friday, Jack Byrne’s excellent run of form has put the Shamrock Rovers playmaker firmly in the manager’s thoughts.

“If Jack is in the squad on Friday — and there’s every chance he will be — then he will be in on form,” McCarthy told FAI.ie

“I was impressed with him in Tallaght against Dundalk and he carried that form into the game in Sligo (on Saturday night). Jack’s been with us for the past year and he is developing as a player as we want him to. He has a spark about him and can do something different. That could be very handy in a tight play-off game.”

Josh Cullen is another midfielder who impressed when McCarthy watched him playing for Charlton in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough. “After his injury problems earlier in the season, Josh is back to fitness and back to his best as he showed me again on Saturday,” said McCarthy. “He is very close to a first competitive cap and has been pushing for a place in my team for some time now, never mind the squad.

“Terry Connor watched Glenn Whelan control the game for Fleetwood at Ipswich last week so we are very well served in that central midfield role.”

Up front, Scott Hogan maintained his hot scoring streak with another goal for loan club Birmingham. “That’s seven goals in nine games now,” said McCarthy. “Terry has seen a lot of Scott in recent weeks and his confidence is sky high. That’s not a surprise with the way he has been scoring goals for Birmingham.

“This latest loan move has worked out really well for Scott and for Ireland as well. If he brings those goalscoring boots to Slovakia we will all be happy.”

READ MORE

Slovakia game likely to be played behind closed doors

More on this topic

Quickfire games may force Ashton to shuffle packQuickfire games may force Ashton to shuffle pack

Tevez seals title for Boca with a kissTevez seals title for Boca with a kiss

James Milner believes Liverpool’s remarkable season has been taken for grantedJames Milner believes Liverpool’s remarkable season has been taken for granted

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

‘I felt like we wanted it more’ – Luke Shaw hails Man Utd’s derby desire‘I felt like we wanted it more’ – Luke Shaw hails Man Utd’s derby desire

Billy Gilmour showing he can hold his own in Chelsea’s midfield – Frank LampardBilly Gilmour showing he can hold his own in Chelsea’s midfield – Frank Lampard

France's Sports Minister confirms postponement of Ireland's Six Nations clash in FranceFrance's Sports Minister confirms postponement of Ireland's Six Nations clash in France

Galway hoping for return of captain Louise Ward for top-of-the-table clash with CorkGalway hoping for return of captain Louise Ward for top-of-the-table clash with Cork


Lifestyle

A Haribo ring he presented to Lianne Healy during a quiet movie night together went from being “a joke to a jelly ring on her finger”, according to Quinton Page.Wedding of the Week: Love me Tinder, love me true...

The artist’s eye of Mick O’Dea has provided him with some interesting insights into how people looked in the 1916-23 period, writes Richard FitzpatrickMick O'Dea: Dedicated follower of independence-era fashion

Mum of Frankie, a baby with Down syndrome, talks to Helen O'Callaghan about fighting every step of the way for what Frankie needsMum fighting for baby Frankie: 'She doesn’t need to be on waiting lists'

“Isn't that where they got the Koh-i-Noor diamond from?”The Podcast Corner: Diamond podcast sheds new light on empire

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »