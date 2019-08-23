News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

McCarthy may delay naming squad for Swiss game

McCarthy may delay naming squad for Swiss game
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, August 23, 2019 - 10:50 PM

Mick McCarthy is considering delaying a decision on the make-up of his final squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland and the friendly against Bulgaria, amid concerns about the impact of injuries and the amount of game-time some of those in contention are getting with their clubs.

“Our main concern at the moment is still about players getting games, but Darren Randolph and Keiren Westwood are playing well, the four Sheffield United players are all starting, as is Scott Hogan, while Robbie Brady is still recovering from his rib injury,” said the Ireland manager. “I’ll probably see where we are after the League Cup games next week before making a final decision.”

Jeff Hendrick, who has yet to start a Premier League match this season, played for Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, and McCarthy is hoping the midfielder sees more significant action for his club in the coming days.

“Jeff needs to get game time into his legs so it was great he played in the game on Wednesday,” McCarthy told FAI.ie. “He might feature against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday and Jeff should be involved in the League Cup game at home to Sunderland next Wednesday night which we will have scouted.

I might just delay naming the final squad until after those League Cup games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

McCarthy had praise for Jack Byrne’s two goals for Shamrock Rovers at Waterford on Monday night, while the manager also received “glowing reports” on Harry Arter’s performance for Fulham in their 4-0 win at home to Millwall on Wednesday.

Also mentioned was Ireland prospect Marcus Harness who impressed for Portsmouth against Sunderland and Coventry. McCarthy was also at The Valley, where he was taken with Josh Cullen’s performance in Charlton’s 1-1 draw with Forest. 

Also being monitored is Troy Parrott who celebrated his first senior call-up to the provisional squad with two goals for Spurs Under-23 side in a 3-1 win against Manchester City, before he was forced off through injury.

The FAI have begun tentative attempts to recruit Leicester City’s James Maddison after receiving some encouragement about his possible willingness to switch allegiances, writes David Sneyd.

The 22-year-old was previously on the radar of Ireland’s underage scouts during his early days at Coventry and Norwich before being called up by England’s U21s in 2017.

Maddison was also included in England’s senior squad by manager Gareth Southgate for the Nations League games with Spain and Croatia last October, but failed to make an appearance, and it is understood FAI officials have been made aware a switch could be possible if he is overlooked for England’s Euro 2020 qualifying games next month with Bulgaria and Kosovo.

READ MORE

Garda Keith Harrison fails in bid to quash Disclosures Tribunal's findings against him

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Maligned Luiz more colossus than clownMaligned Luiz more colossus than clown

Evening Round-up: Amazon fires; Migrant rescue; NY deathEvening Round-up: Amazon fires; Migrant rescue; NY death

Irish star Buckley on Variety’s ‘10 to watch’ listIrish star Buckley on Variety’s ‘10 to watch’ list

More in this Section

Bennett bids to bring hot streak into Vuelta debutBennett bids to bring hot streak into Vuelta debut

Roger Federer feeling better than ever heading into US OpenRoger Federer feeling better than ever heading into US Open

Wolves boss Nuno dismisses burnout fears amid busy scheduleWolves boss Nuno dismisses burnout fears amid busy schedule

Anna O’Flanagan hits crucial winner as Ireland get vital win over BelgiumAnna O’Flanagan hits crucial winner as Ireland get vital win over Belgium


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Romantic florals to 1970s chic, fun femininity to gothic grunge —we showcase the top autumn/winter looks at Brown Thomas, with a focus on the most exciting and diverse designer labels.Coming at you: The top autumn/winter looks at Brown Thomas

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »