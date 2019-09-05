McCarthy: 'Are we the best team in the group? Probably not, but we don’t half keep going'

A 1-1 draw represented a positive result at home to Switzerland according to Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and man of the match Shane Duffy.

McCarthy agreed it was a hard-earned if deserved point.

“I think so, they are a good side,” said McCarthy.

“I thought there was an even amount of chances and we did as well as we hit the crossbar right at the end. I thought we deserved it for our durability and for keeping going.

“We set off playing one system and I changed it two or three times to try and absorb (pressure) so we could get it down and get a foothold in the game. They area very, very good side and all the players, when you see where they play, you can understand why. I am proud of my lads, they were brilliant tonight.”

In terms of satisfaction with the performance rather than the result, McCarthy made an instant response.

“The result (was more important) as we managed to get a point. 15 minutes to go, we have done it again like we did in Denmark, that durability, they keep going. Are we the best team in the group? Probably not but we don’t half keep going. The lads gave me everything they had got.”

Man of the match Shane Duffy shared his manager’s sentiments.

“It is a huge point because we know they are a very good team,” Shane Duffy admitted.

“We tried our best even though we went down 1-0 again. I just think there is great character in this team. We never gave up and kept going and go so I think it is a good point in the end. We kept going to the last second and as I said, a good point. Everyone from the front to the back, that is what we are about.