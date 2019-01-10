NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
McCallion meets FAI to discuss potential for Derry to be involved in UEFA 2023 U21 bid

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion met FAI Chief Executive John Delaney to discuss the potential for Derry and the north-west to be involved in the bid to host the UEFA Under 21 Championships in 2023.

FAI chief executive John Delaney.

The Foyle MP said:

"I met with FAI chief executive John Delaney in Dublin today alongside my party colleagues Karen Mullan and Raymond McCartney to discuss the potential for Derry to be involved in the UEFA U21 Championships in 2023.

We agreed to continue to explore a range of possibilities on how Derry and the wider north-west could be involved in the joint bid for Ireland to host the UEFA Under 21 Championships in 2023.

"Today's meeting is part of our ongoing engagements with the FAI and IFA and those meetings will continue."


