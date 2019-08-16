News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
McAuley and Webster spark Pats’ recovery

By Paul Buttner
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 11:30 PM

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 - 1 Sligo Rovers

Glen McAuley and Dave Webster were the St Patrick’s Athletic goalscorers once again as they came from behind to secure victory for the second week running. Last week’s second halfrevival against Bray Wanderers kept Harry Kenny’s side in the FAI Cup with strikes from Webster and McAuley.

Back at Richmond Park last night, the Inchicore side kept their hopes of Europe alive via the league with another rousing second half display. Though St Pat’s enjoyed plenty of possession early on they struggled to create much in the final third.

Gary Shaw raised an expectant roar from the home faithful on 20 minutes when turning well to drill a shot wide. Two minutes later there was a collective groan from the St Pat’s fans as Sligo took the lead.

First Romeo Parkes sliced dreadfully wide after outmuscling Kevin Toner. But the Jamaican striker promptly made amends Kris Twardek did the spade work, getting to the end line on the right to cross for Parkes to casually shoot low to the net for his eighth league goal of the season.

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

Ed McGinty kept Sligo in front with a fine reaction save from Shaw’s glancing header before a terrific block by John Mahon from Dean Clarke also prevented a St Pat’s equaliser two minutes before the break.

St Pat’s started the second half with far more impetus and were duly level six minutes in. Darragh Markey threaded a pass into McAuley who showed delightful feet before rifling a rising right-foot shot to the far corner of the net.

Maintaining the pressure, St Pat’s Cian Coleman looked set to put them in front on 70 minutes but for another superb block tackle, this time from Lewis Banks before St Pat’s won it on 83 minutes. Jamie Lennon whipped in a free kick from the left for defender Webster to score with a towering header.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC:

B. Clarke; Desmond, Webster, Toner, Berrmingham; Lennon, Markey, Coleman; D. Clarke, Shaw (Hale, 77), McAuley (Walker, 89).

SLIGO ROVERS:

McGinty; Dunleavy (Russell, 75), Leverock, Mahon, Banks; Twardek, Fordyce, Cawley, McFadden (Warde, 61), Donelon (Murray, 65); Parkes.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon).

