Maximum of 214 people to be allowed into behind-closed-doors League of Ireland matches

A maximum of 214 personnel, including players, will be allowed inside a football ground for League of Ireland matches played behind closed doors.

The stipulation is contained in a working document - entitled ‘Return To Football – Behind Closed Doors’ - around best practice for the staging of matches when senior Irish football gets the green light to resume action from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The blueprint was issued to all 20 clubs today following a video conference between the Football Association of Ireland, National League Executive Committee, and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland.

Covid-19 has halted all sport in Ireland, with comments last week from Health Minister Simon Harris casting doubts over the resumption timeline.

That has left the FAI mulling over various options, most likely setting back their target date of June 19 for fixtures.

They had completed just five of 36 rounds of games before the pandemic triggered a suspension of all sporting activity on March 12.

The FAI’s deputy CEO Niall Quinn last week confirmed they were exploring the possibility of subsidising the loss of matchday revenue by engaging with companies to stream the matches to fans. Supporters can be expected to pay between €7-10 per match.

This 40-page document relates primarily to the logistics around staging games without fans.

Each club will have to nominate a Covid-19 regulator, who can be an event controller or safety officer, and a risk register will be devised.

All areas inside the grounds are to be deep cleaned, with teams entering the pitch separately after the officials.

Only 10 officials from the home clubs will be allowed entry, with five for away, and extended benches are to be installed for social distancing purposes.

The maximum 214 figure, most arriving for a 7.45pm kickoff at 6pm, is comprised of 22 categories, including stewards, ballkids, and media. A full outside broadcast team for live television games accounts for another 28 people.

Clubs have been invited by the FAI to submit any suggested amendments by lunchtime this Friday.