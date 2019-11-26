News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Max Taylor named in United squad for first time following chemotherapy

Max Taylor named in United squad for first time following chemotherapy
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 05:46 PM

Max Taylor has received his first call-up into Manchester United’s senior squad at the end of a year that started with him undergoing chemotherapy.

The 19-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year and in September returned to training for the first time in 11 months.

Taylor has made two appearances for Manchester United Under-23s since then, with the defender now included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad heading to Kazakhstan for Thursday’s Europa League encounter with Astana.

“Obviously, Ole has given quite a few of us the opportunity to travel with the team and, hopefully, a few of us will get a game,” Taylor said on manutd.com.

“The position I was in this time last year, I was in my first few weeks where I had chemotherapy, I wouldn’t have thought, a year on, I’d be travelling with the first team.

“It doesn’t matter what the environment is like, just being out there is massive. It’s been a dream since I can remember ever kicking a ball – being a Manchester United first-team player.”

More on this topic

Maguire puts sentiment aside for return to boyhood club Sheffield UnitedMaguire puts sentiment aside for return to boyhood club Sheffield United

Solskjaer hails ‘best performance of the season’ as Man Utd see off BrightonSolskjaer hails ‘best performance of the season’ as Man Utd see off Brighton

Manchester United up to seventh after impressive win against BrightonManchester United up to seventh after impressive win against Brighton

Solskjaer keeping Greenwood on the right track as young star continues shiningSolskjaer keeping Greenwood on the right track as young star continues shining

Max TaylorUEFA Europa LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Roux: We showed Connacht can compete at highest levelRoux: We showed Connacht can compete at highest level

Ross takes a stand against cruelty of online criticismRoss takes a stand against cruelty of online criticism

Corofin will ‘get heads down’ for semi-final clash, says SilkeCorofin will ‘get heads down’ for semi-final clash, says Silke

Feely: Early O’Byrne Cup is far too early and a ‘player welfare’ issueFeely: Early O’Byrne Cup is far too early and a ‘player welfare’ issue


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Playing Santa carries with it a responsibility like no other. Get it right, and you become an icon. Get it wrong, and you run the risk of ruining Christmas says Chris Wasser.Who was the best cinema Santa of all time?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »