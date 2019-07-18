News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Max Aarons commits to Norwich with five-year contract

Max Aarons commits to Norwich with five-year contract
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:19 AM

Norwich right-back Max Aarons has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until 2024, the club have announced.

He had been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, but the Canaries were determined to keep him.

Norwich received no enquiries about the 19-year-old and he has now committed his future to the club.

“I’m delighted,” Aarons told the club’s official website. “Obviously it’s been a brilliant season, for me personally and the team, and to top it off with the new contract is brilliant.

“The club has shown a lot of faith in me since I first joined the first-team set-up. For them to reward me with a new deal is brilliant.

“The progress (I’ve made) has been massive and gone really quickly. To think I was sat signing my first professional deal this time last year and being here now, it’s brilliant.

“Like I’ve said many times, I had goals but I didn’t foresee them being anything like how it was last season.”

Aarons has made 43 appearances in all competitions, with 41 coming in the Canaries’ title-winning Sky Bet Championship campaign last season.

Norwich kick off the Premier League season at Liverpool on August 9.

Aarons added: “As a player, you want to test yourself at the highest level. What better way to start than away at Liverpool and it will be a challenge but there is more to be gained.

“We’ll go there with confidence and everyone has felt good in pre-season. By the time that first game comes we’ll be ready.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Solskjaer will nurture Mason Greenwood’s ‘frightening’ ability, says RashfordSolskjaer will nurture Mason Greenwood’s ‘frightening’ ability, says Rashford

Celtic’s Bolingoli admits his defending needs more workCeltic’s Bolingoli admits his defending needs more work

Ighalo on target to earn Nigeria third placeIghalo on target to earn Nigeria third place

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Max AaronsPremier LeagueNorwichTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Wexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volleyWexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volley

Portmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says HarringtonPortmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says Harrington

One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the benchOne change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for WolvesJota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »