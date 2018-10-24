Home»Sport

Maurizio Sarris says Chelsea will accept punishment for 'sorry' Marco Ianni

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 03:07 PM

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says they will accept the Football Association's punishment for coach Marco Ianni.

Ianni has been charged with improper conduct after an injury-time melee in their Premier League 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian's celebration of the equaliser angered Jose Mourinho but Sarri says it's important Ianni learns from his mistake.

"It was really very important that he realised that (his actions) to be wrong.

"I want to give him another opportunity because I know the man, I know very well that he was really sorry."

