Maurizio Sarri not interested in speculation about his future at Chelsea

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 09:30 AM

Maurizio Sarri has dismissed doubts about his future as Chelsea head coach as “not important” and is already making plans for pre-season.

Sarri appeared to be clinging to his job last month on the back of humiliating defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City and a disappointing FA Cup exit at home to Manchester United.

But a positive performance in the Carabao Cup final loss to City followed by Premier League wins over London rivals Tottenham and Fulham have helped alleviate the intense pressure.

Sarri’s side host Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday.

And the 60-year-old insists matters on the pitch are his only immediate concern.

“The problem are the results. All the rest is not important at this moment,” he said.

“I want to win for the team, for the club, not for me. I am confident (of keeping my job) otherwise I won’t be able to do my work.

  • Man City 6-0 Chelsea -Feb 10
  • Malmo 1-2 Chelsea -Feb 14
  • Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd - Feb 18
  • Chelsea 3-0 Malmo - Feb 21
  • Chelsea 0-0 Man City - Feb 24
  • Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham - Feb 27
  • Fulham 1-2 Chelsea - March 3

“I want to think only to our performances and our results. Nothing else.”

Speaking about conversations he has held with the club, Sarri suggested he is planning beyond the current campaign.

“We were trying to organise in the best way the next pre-season,” he added.

Dynamo’s visit to Stamford Bridge will be Chelsea’s eighth match in 26 days and Sarri is contemplating rotating his squad due to tiredness.

The problem are the results. All the rest is not important at this moment

The Italian echoed the concerns of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino about English clubs being at a disadvantage in European competitions due to punishing schedules.

“I think the Premier League could do something more for the teams involved in European competitions,” he said.

“If you play in the Europa League in Italy, after the match away you can ask to play on Monday. One day more to rest – I think that’s really very important.

“For example, we will play in the Premier League after 62 or 63 hours after the match against Dynamo Kiev. I think it’s too early.”

- Press Association

