News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mauricio Pochettino surprised Christian Eriksen’s future remains unresolved

Mauricio Pochettino surprised Christian Eriksen’s future remains unresolved
By Press Association
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 07:14 AM

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino accepts that no one expected Christian Eriksen’s future to still be unresolved going into the final week of the European transfer window.

Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season and said at the start of the summer that he was looking for a fresh challenge, is holding out for a move to a top European club, having turned down the chance to join Manchester United.

But there has been a surprising lack of interest in the Denmark international – who would be available on a free next summer – with less than 10 days to go before the September 2 window shuts.

Christian Eriksen is holding out for a move to a top European club (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Christian Eriksen is holding out for a move to a top European club (Bradley Collyer/PA)

With no signs of Eriksen wanting to sign a new deal, Spurs will be willing to sell him if they can get a good price and Pochettino knows a business decision may prevail over a football one.

“Of course it is not a good situation,” he said. “It is not what I think the club or the player expected it to be.

“A difficult situation for both sides.

“Yesterday, I was talking with (chairman) Daniel (Levy) and he recognised (that) it’s not a good place, (for) teams like us, clubs like us.

View this post on Instagram

🔥 This move against Newcastle 🔥 #COYS #THFC

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on

“But always I am open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel. Of course my door is always open for him to come and to ask or to help in the decision.

“I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club.

“And of course for the player too, because it’s two interests, we can not be on one side or the other. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”

To Eriksen’s credit, he has not let the speculation surrounding his future affect him as his performance against Aston Villa on the opening day helped Tottenham rescue a win.

Pochettino has been impressed with the Dane’s attitude.

“I always tell the player to not be affected by the rumours,” he added. “In this situation, there is nothing to say, because still we have one more year on his contract.

“It’s not the best situation for him, for everyone.

“He’s natural. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You need to try to help. I understand the club, I understand the player.

“You try to minimalism the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances to get positive results.

“It’s not easy….because of rumours, things happen around you. But Christian has a personality and a character that, he’s involved, and he’s not affected by the rumours or situation surrounding him.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Doughnut store makes a lot of dough — €42,000 a dayDoughnut store makes a lot of dough — €42,000 a day

First trailer for Disney’s High School Musical TV series releasedFirst trailer for Disney’s High School Musical TV series released

Oil and stocks fall as trade row heats upOil and stocks fall as trade row heats up

Christian EriksenMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

More in this Section

Bennett bids to bring hot streak into Vuelta debutBennett bids to bring hot streak into Vuelta debut

Roger Federer feeling better than ever heading into US OpenRoger Federer feeling better than ever heading into US Open

Wolves boss Nuno dismisses burnout fears amid busy scheduleWolves boss Nuno dismisses burnout fears amid busy schedule

Anna O’Flanagan hits crucial winner as Ireland get vital win over BelgiumAnna O’Flanagan hits crucial winner as Ireland get vital win over Belgium


Lifestyle

IF you are the parent of a child who is about to venture forth into the hallowed halls of Primary education, or ‘Big School’ as every Irish mammy refers to it since the dawn of time; well, chances are you’ve probably been very active in your Google searches looking for tips and advice on how to ease your child, and yourself, into this next chapter.Out of curiosity, I searched online for ‘Back to school advice’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »