Mauricio Pochettino keen on Premier League return

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 08:34 AM

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino would relish another opportunity to manage in the Premier League.

Pochettino, who took over at White Hart Lane in May 2014 after leaving Southampton, had guided the north London club to the Champions League final last season.

However, following a run of inconsistent form which saw them drop out of contention for the top four, the Argentinian was sacked by Spurs during November – and swiftly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Before leaving Tottenham, the 47-year-old had previously been linked with Manchester United, as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United in the past (Adam Davy/PA)
Speaking to Sky Sports’ In The Pink podcast, Pochettino revealed he would be tempted by another job in the English top flight if the right opportunity presented itself.

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

Pochettino, though, maintained there was, at the moment, nothing more than “rumours”.

Despite the way his tenure ended, the former Spurs boss remains “very proud about everything I achieved” having been manager “at a pivotal moment for the club” ahead of their new stadium move.

“Everything I had to do was very scary in those moments,” he said.

“To destroy White Hart Lane and to build a new stadium, to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only football people know how difficult it was to deal with these situations.

“To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success that we had and to take Tottenham to a different level.

“To play in the Champions League for three or four years and finish above Arsenal many times was a great legacy for us.

“To win a title would be a great reward but for us that is the legacy, to have the club and the stadium at Tottenham. That is more than winning titles.”

Manchester United Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Premier League

