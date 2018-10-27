Home»Sport

Mauricio Pochettino believes Manchester City are the best team in England

Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 03:25 PM

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham are coming up against the best team in England when they face Manchester City on Monday but thinks it is not impossible to beat them.

Spurs host Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley on Monday, just 24 hours after the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles at the national stadium.

Boss Pochettino has guided his side to their best ever Premier League start, taking 21 points from their opening nine games, and victory on Monday will see them go above City in the table.

“I think for me they are the best team today in England,” the Argentinian said. “I think fantastic players, an amazing manager and coaching staff.

“The quality of the club, the players, the coaching staff and Pep (Guardiola) of course, make them a very difficult opponent and it’s a massive challenge for us to play against them.

“It will be an exciting game and it’s always good to have a good experience against them. You can win or lose, but we’re excited to face them.

“In football nothing is impossible.

“I don’t believe that in football you can find something that is impossible to do, but it will be difficult of course because we need to play well and perform at our best, have a bit of luck to win the game.”

Tottenham may have racked up more points than any other season before at this stage but Pochettino has not been happy with the way his side have been playing.

They have lost to Watford and Liverpool and earned scrappy wins over Cardiff and West Ham in recent weeks, with Pochettino hoping there is more to come.

“I think we are thinking about trying to perform better and improve,” he said.

“I think that of course it will be fantastic to beat them, but I think before we need to think to perform better than them and improve our level.

“Of course in 90 minutes a lot of things can happen. But it’s only the beginning of the season and there’s still a lot of work to do until the end.”- Press Association


