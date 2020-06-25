News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Matteo Guendouzi omission not a punishment, insists Mikel Arteta

Matteo Guendouzi omission not a punishment, insists Mikel Arteta
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 09:54 PM

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta insists he did not axe Matteo Guendouzi from the squad at Southampton to send the player a message following his recent antics.

The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners against 10-man Saints as goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock earned Arteta’s side their first points since the Premier League season resumed.

Guendouzi was conspicuous by his absence from the 20 Arsenal players who made the trip to St Mary’s.

Arteta insisted Guendouzi’s absence was not a punishment (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Arteta insisted Guendouzi’s absence was not a punishment (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 21-year-old midfielder surprisingly escaped a Football Association charge having grabbed Neal Maupay by the throat at the full-time whistle in Saturday’s defeat at Brighton.

But, despite his reprieve, Arteta opted not to take Guendouzi to the south coast – although he denied it was anything other than squad rotation.

“No (it wasn’t punishment for Brighton). It was squad management,” he said.

“I don’t like to make any decisions to send messages. The messages that I send to the team or individually are very open and I’m clear with how I feel.

Whatever issue we have internally, I will resolve it in a private way

“Winning is the most important thing and when you win, everything is fine. Whatever issue we have internally, I will resolve it in a private way. I explained that I cannot explain and that’s it.”

Maupay had struck a last-gasp winner for the Seagulls as Arsenal lost their second game back having been outclassed at Manchester City three days earlier.

Arteta, who picked up his first Premier League away win as head coach, admitted his players were left hurting after Brighton’s comeback win last time out.

“We had two very difficult weeks with a lot of things that happened to us,” he added.

“I was concerned because after the defeat at Brighton where we threw the game away, it really touched the team.

Eddie Nketiah was on target for Arsenal (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool)
Eddie Nketiah was on target for Arsenal (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool)

“Confidence is everything in this game and we have to lift them up, but I could see yesterday that the reaction was really positive and they were really at it.

“We just demanded for them to play together, to enjoy competing with each other and defending each other as much as possible – then we would be fine. It was an important win for us.”

Both of Arsenal’s goals came courtesy of errors from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

The England international hit a clearance straight at the onrushing Nketiah, allowing the striker to open the scoring with a 20th-minute tap-in.

Then, following a red card for Jack Stephens after he fouled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, McCarthy could only fumble an Alexandre Lacazette shot into the path of Willock, who wrapped up the win.

Joe Willock scored Arsenal’s second (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Joe Willock scored Arsenal’s second (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Asked about the mistakes, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl replied: “What can I say?

“We know we play a little bit more in possession now, taking the goalkeeper in the play. Sometimes some things he has to improve.

“This decision making in the moments on when to play the ball short and when to play it long – we are working on this.”

More on this topic

Klopp: Liverpool league title 'more than I could have ever dreamed of'Klopp: Liverpool league title 'more than I could have ever dreamed of'

Manchester City did not match Liverpool’s desire for title, admits Pep GuardiolaManchester City did not match Liverpool’s desire for title, admits Pep Guardiola

‘Let the party begin!’: Steven Gerrard among those celebrating ‘incredible’ Liverpool title‘Let the party begin!’: Steven Gerrard among those celebrating ‘incredible’ Liverpool title

'Liverpool has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever', says owner John Henry'Liverpool has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever', says owner John Henry


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueRalph HasenhuttlSouthamptonSouthampton vs ArsenalSt. Mary's StadiumTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence

Lampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming namesLampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming names


Lifestyle

MUSIC NEWS: It’s 50 years since Queen were formed and the British band are to be honoured with a series of 13 stamps from the Royal Mail. Pictures of band members and album covers will adorn the stamps which to on sale on July 8.Scene and Heard: Entertainment news making headlines this week

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

This is an extract from a memoir written by two of Ireland’s most respected doctors, Dr Kate McGarry and Dr Finbar Lennon, with an introduction from Finbar. They were married for over 40 years. Dr Kate McGarry was President of the Irish Heart Foundation in 2015 and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians for thirty-two years. Finbar took over the writing of her memoir when Kate’s health failed and she sadly passed away.Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »