Matt Doherty makes first start for Ireland as clash with Denmark gets underway

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 07:45 PM

Matt Doherty was handed a first start for the Republic of Ireland as manager Martin O'Neill made six changes for the Nations League clash with Denmark in Dublin.

There was a place too for midfielder Harry Arter following his return to the squad after resolving his differences with assistant manager Roy Keane.

The pair, along with Kevin Long, Richard Keogh, James McClean and Shane Long, replaced the injured Seamus Coleman, Stephen Ward and Jonathan Walters, as well as Ciaran Clark, Conor Hourihane and Callum Robinson.

Denmark boss Age Hareide made just a single change to the side which beat Wales 2-0 as Ajax's Kasper Dolberg replaced the injured Christian Eriksen, who scored a hat-trick on his side's last visit to the Aviva Stadium in November last year.

PA


